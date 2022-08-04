Former Commonwealth Games gold-medalist details sweet surprise meeting with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton ‘cheerfully chatted with an eight-year-old boy’ in the first-class railcar bound for Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games this week after his father jumped to the bathroom, one athlete claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, visited the city earlier this week to watch the tournament with their daughter Princess Charlotte, seven.

And today, Matthew Syed, 51, revealed how he and his son had a surprising encounter with the mother of three while traveling on the train on Tuesday.

Write about the spontaneous meeting for The timeshe explained that he could hear someone laughing with his son as he went to the toilet – and to his utter amazement saw that it was the royal family.

He said the two were “chatting happily” and “having a great time,” adding: “While I’m doing my thing, I can hear him talking to a woman in the vestibule. “Are you here alone?” she asks. ‘No, my father is in there’ – he says, pointing to the toilet.’

Kate Middleton ‘cheerfully chatted with eight-year-old boy’ in the first-class railcar bound for Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games this week after his father jumped to the bathroom, an athlete has claimed

Matthew explained that he and his son Ted were on their way first class to attend the table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday when he came in to use the toilet.

The journalist wrote that the pair sounded like they had a ‘whale of a time’ and laughed when he heard Ted tell Kate ‘his father once won Commonwealth gold’.

The two continued talking as Matthew finished drying his hands and left the vestibule.

The former table tennis player added that he “came to a halt” when he turned to see who had entertained his son.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40, visited the city earlier this week to watch the tournament with their daughter Princess Charlotte, age seven.

“Kate?” I blurt out,” he wrote. ‘There are no guards in the vestibule; no armed guards. But here’s the Duchess of Cambridge, chatting merrily with my son.’

Matthew said that although Ted didn’t know who he was talking to, the eight-year-old said she was “really nice.”

He praised the Duchess’ “character and devotion to duty”, adding that she “had no idea she was chatting with a journalist’s son… The monarchy is in perfect hands”.

Kate had been traveling for a day of royal engagements in the city with Prince William and their daughter Princess Charlotte.

The seven-year-old showed her best as she shook hands with sports VIPs during the visit and proudly revealed that her favorite sport is gymnastics.

Matthew Syed, 51, revealed he could hear someone laughing with his son while using the toilet during a train journey to the Birmingham event earlier this week

During this week’s performance, Kate paid a moving tribute to her daughter as she donned jewelry that was first worn at her christening for the occasion.

The Duchess chose to wear a set of jewels she first wore at Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015.

Wearing the dazzling jewelery set, the mum of three chose her pair of £3,750 Mappin & Webb ‘Empress’ Diamond Carriage Earrings and her matching £2,000 Empress Mini White Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace.

The day started with a visit to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, where the Cambridges joined Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, to cheer on athletes during a number of swimming competitions.

Kate had been traveling for a day of royal engagements in the city with Prince William and their daughter Princess Charlotte

Charlotte put on an animated display, giving her father a thumbs up, making funny faces and even sticking out her tongue and soaking up the atmosphere.

After the trip to the Aquatics Centre, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a program to support young athletes. Princess Charlotte was photographed on her best behavior shaking hands with SportsAid CEO Tim Lawler.

Elsewhere, the young princess revealed that gymnastics was the sport she liked the most and took part in a nutrition workshop to help her parents put pictures of foods like nuts, bread and grapes into the right groups, be it protein, carbohydrates, etc. antioxidants or healthy fats.