Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor is arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach

Former CNN presenter Felicia Taylor has been arrested after being hit by a car in Palm Beach.

Taylor, 57, was driving her white Mercedes through the chic Florida town on July 28 and reportedly hit a black Ford, which stopped in traffic in front of her.

Palm Beach police said the 24-year-old man driving the Ford was injured in the crash and left with neck, back and jaw pain.

“His vehicle was hit from behind by the white Mercedes,” the report said.

‘The caused impact’ [him] hitting the steering wheel, resulting in multiple complaints of injuries.’

Taylor’s Mercedes was seen “running from the accident scene without providing assistance or stopping to provide information,” police said.

Felicia Taylor, 57, is seen in her mugshot after being arrested for a hit-and-run on July 28 in Palm Beach

Taylor is seen in 2011 during an interview for CNN. She worked for the network from 2006-14

The journalist, who was based in London from 2006-14 for CNN International’s World Business Report, drove past the scene several times in her damaged car and was then stopped by a police officer.

The officer said: ‘Taylor admitted to being involved in a traffic accident and the other driver was ‘OK’.

Taylor kept saying she wanted to go back to her house and that the accident was ‘no problem’.

She denied being intoxicated or taking prescription drugs, and the police officer added that he did not smell any alcohol on her.

A bottle of wine was found in the car, a quarter of which was missing, but the bottle was not within reach.

She told the police officer in the report, obtained by: The New York Postthat she was traveling from The Colony Hotel.

When the officer said the hotel was closed, “Taylor had no answer.”

The officer said she seemed confused about where she had been.

Taylor is seen at a 2003 Cartier launch in New York City

Before the crash, Taylor stated she was at a restaurant on Worth Avenue and then at a restaurant in the Royal Poinciana Plaza. We couldn’t find a restaurant that remembers Taylor as a guest.”

Taylor is seen in her 2015 drunk-driving mugshot after being arrested in the Hamptons

Taylor also wanted “the other driver’s injuries to be proven” stating “the damage to her vehicle is her problem, it’s hard to be a good person” and she didn’t stop at the scene of the accident because she that didn’t. know there was something to worry about.”

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, where she was charged with careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

She was released on $3,000 bail and has filed a not guilty plea.

Taylor was charged with aggravated DWI in 2015 after sidestepping a car in the Hamptons.

She was three times over the limit and was taken to Southampton hospital to recover.

Taylor has not commented on the July arrest.