Former Clifton College teacher struck off for life after ‘having sex with pupil in 2004’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A primary school teacher has been banned for life by the educational watchdog after he had sex with a pupil almost 20 years ago.

Stuart Blan began teaching at Bristol’s £12,000-a-year Clifton College in 1994, where he spent six years as a science teacher and assistant housemaster.

He then moved to Canford College at Wimborne Minster in Dorset for four years where he was a physics teacher and hockey coach before returning to Clifton College where he had sex with a female student known as ‘E’ between 2004 and 2005.

He then moved to the United Arab Emirates where he was a science teacher at the British School Al Khubairat (BSAK).

A Teaching Regulation Agency disciplinary panel heard that while at Clifton College in Bristol, the weekly training sessions became ‘flirtatious’.

On one occasion, Blan and the girl stopped in the woods and kissed in his car, and later they ‘snogged’ at school.

Blan began teaching at Bristol’s Clifton College in 1994, where he was a science teacher and assistant housemaster for six years. He later returned after a short stint at a school in Dorset

Soon after, they had full sex while he was teaching at the school, and the relationship continued into 2005.

The panel rejected his claim that sex did not take place while he was still teaching there, and they also determined that his conduct was sexually motivated.

Blan, now 53, admitted he used intimidating language and behavior while at Dorset Public School.

He admitted that he was unprofessional in the way he treated students and the way he spoke to them.

He also failed to tell the UAE school that he had previously worked at Clifton College in 2004, which lacked integrity.

The panel ruled he breached boundaries by having sex with a student and believed he would be a risk in the future.

Blan was banned from teaching for life.