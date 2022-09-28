Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires RETIRES from football aged 35

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has retired from professional football.

The midfielder announced the news on social media this afternoon, thanking the clubs he played for before contemplating ‘conquering the world’ after leaving Brazil to pursue a stellar career in the game.

He is best known for making 248 appearances for the Blues between 2010 and 2016 and for being part of their Champions League winning team in 2012.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has announced his retirement from professional football

A video on social media highlighting Ramires’ career was shared today with the caption: ‘After some reflection, I would like to let you know that I have officially decided to end my professional football career.

“Right now I can only thank God for educating me and taking me to the highest level that sport has to offer. Many thanks also to all the clubs I have been through, I will always carry you and your fans in my heart.

Thanks also to the Brazil national football team for giving me the pleasure of playing two World Cups, which was a dream come true. Thanks also to all teammates, employees, coaches and directors with whom I have had the opportunity to work.

“To my family, mother, children, brothers and true friends, thank you so much for standing by my side unconditionally all these years, shaking for all my achievements as if it were your own, which has always been my greatest strength and motivation.

Ramires played 248 games for Chelsea and won the Champions League with the club

“I will go in a different direction, but with the same happiness and courage I had since I was little, when, against all odds, I left my city in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro to conquer the world. Thanks for everything, football!’

Ramires started his career in his home country of Brazil before joining Benfica in 2009.

A year later, he was signed by Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea and was part of the squad that won the league title in his first season with the club.

He played a vital role in the winning team of the Blues Champions League in 2012, where he scored at Nou Camp in the semi-final win against Barcelona.

He spent six years at Chelsea, playing for Benfica and Palmeiras, among others

The 35-year-old has played more than 50 games for Brazil and has played in two World Cups

He also scored against Liverpool in the FA Cup final to help his side win the trophy the same year, scoring a total of 33 goals for Chelsea.

He left the club in January 2016 to sign for China’s Jiangsu, before returning to Brazil in 2019 with Palmeiras.

However, he left the club in 2020 and has not played since. He also played 52 times for Brazil.

His retirement follows that of another former Chelsea midfielder in Mikel John Obi, who drew the curtain over his career yesterday.