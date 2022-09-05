Former champ says Aussie Tai Tuivasa was victim of FOUL PLAY in thrilling UFC loss to Ciryl Gane

<!–

Australian UFC fighter Tai Tuivasa was sensationally knocked out by Frenchman Ciryl Gane in the headline bout of the UFC’s first visit to Paris – but a former UFC champion thinks the Aussie was much needed.

In one of the most entertaining fights of his career, Tuivasa dropped his opponent in the second round, before Gane recovered and knocked him out in the third round.

One of the blows in the last series was to the back of the Aussie’s head and former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos has publicly declared the illegal strike.

French UFC star Ciryl Gane keeps Australian Tai Tuivasa in mind during the closing moments of Sunday’s epic heavyweight bout in Paris. The fight was stopped moments later when Gane got the win

Former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos (pictured) called out the illegal attack on Twitter, calling Gane a “dirty fighter”

“What a dirty fighter this Gane is,” Dos Santos wrote on Twitter afterwards.

‘Another blow to the back. And what will those ‘fighting experts’ say?’

Dos Santos has history with the Frenchman, who lost to him at UFC 256 in 2020 when he complained about taking illegal shots to his own head.

Due to the loss to Gane, he was removed from the UFC and his team filed an appeal to overturn the decision over the violation.

“I’m sorry that this situation takes the shine off this win, but it’s also not okay,” Dos Santos said after his loss to Gane in 2020.

Gane landed a barrage of heavy shots on Tuivasa in the third round, culminating in referee Marc Goddard stopping the match and awarding the Frenchman the win

“(It is) not right to expect me to take a loss from an illegal blow. I hope you agree with me. I know that my situation is not good in the organization, but that is not the reason to suddenly stop enforcing rules or to stop ensuring my safety in the cage.’

Many fight fans agreed with the former champion online about Tuivasa’s illegal blow to the back of the head during Sunday’s showdown, asking why Gane was not disqualified.

“I have to agree with Junior. It was probably over anyway, but that was a blatant violation,” one Twitter user wrote.

Junior Dos Santos believes he suffered an illegal elbow to the back of the head when he faced Gane in 2020. Dos Santos’ team appealed over the blow, but nothing came of it and Dos Santos was expelled from the UFC shortly after. then

“The only place that hammer fist could go was the back of the head. Gane should be disqualified. Come on Dana… are there rules or not?’ posted another.

Tuivasa did not protest the decision after the fight and was not mentioned by referee Marc Goddard during the action.

However, Cageside commentator Michael Bisping described the attack as “on the back of the head” during a replay.

Gane celebrates victory in his heavyweight clash against Tuivasa. The Aussie didn’t mention the illegal shot in post-fight comments, simply stating that ‘it wasn’t my day’

The uniform rules of mixed martial arts that affect the back of the head and neck are illegal.

When asked how he felt after the fight, Tuivasa simply said, “It wasn’t my day.”