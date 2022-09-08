Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a ‘substantial portion’ of Twitter users were bots in 2016

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says a “significant portion” of Twitter users were considered bots in 2016, when the company was in deep talks to buy the social network.

“We looked very closely at all the Twitter users — I assume they’re called users — and at that point, with some help from Twitter, we estimated that a significant portion — not a majority — were not real,” Iger said this week. at Code Conference hosted by Vox in Los Angeles.

Twitter is currently embroiled in a potential $44 billion sale to Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO is trying to cancel his planned purchase, in part because he says Twitter hasn’t been fair about the number of bots versus actual human users.

Six years after Disney’s own departure, Iger is now sharing more details about why the acquisition never materialized.

Disney was planning to start streaming at the time and had heard that Twitter was considering a sale – they saw the social network as a potential global distribution platform for their content.

‘We can provide news, sports, entertainment, [and] reach the world. And honestly, it would have been a phenomenal solution, distribution wise,” Iger said Vox.

“Once we sold the whole concept to the Disney board and the Twitter board, and we were really ready to execute — the negotiations were pretty much done — I went home, considered it for a weekend and thought, “I’m not looking at this as carefully as it takes to look at it.”

“Then, of course, you have to look at all the hate speech and the potential to do as much harm as good. We’re in the business of having fun at Disney — of doing nothing but good, even though there are others these days who criticize Disney for the opposite, which is wrong,” Iger said.

Iger then nodded at one of Musk’s headlines and said Disney also found discrepancies between alleged and real users on Twitter.

“This was just something we weren’t ready for and I wasn’t ready to work as a CEO of a company and I thought it would have been irresponsible.”

When technology journalist Kara Swisher, who interviewed Iger at Code Conference, pressured the former CEO for his take on Musk’s actions on Twitter, Iger replied, “Maybe he saw what I saw, he woke up and said, ‘I can’t take it. this one.” But he doesn’t seem like the type, and I mean that in a complimentary manner.’

Podcast host Lex Fridman said on Wednesday, “Twitterbots have really gotten out of hand lately.”

Tesla’s CEO responded to him with the “thinking face” emoji.

As Musk’s legal battle continues in Delaware, podcast host Lex Fridman said on Wednesday, “Twitterbots have really gone wild lately.”

Musk recently took a win when Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the chief judge of the Delaware’s Court of Chancery, said he can include new evidence from a Twitter whistleblower.

The mogul’s legal team has argued that former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko’s allegations to US officials contradict Musk’s claims that Twitter has misled him and the public about the company’s problem with fake and “spam” accounts. can strengthen.

Zatko filed a scathing whistleblower complaint last month, alleging that the social media giant was not public and Musk was not about its security practices.

He accused Twitter of years of “material misrepresentation and omissions” about security and privacy protections and claimed that company executives “lied” about the number of spam or bot accounts.

The whistleblower went on to explain that while employees are encouraged not to count spam accounts as “daily active monetized users,” mDAUs — a metric Twitter provides to advertisers — have little incentive to detect spam accounts among the large number of accounts. that it doesn’t. count as mDAUs.

By 2021, Zatko wrote, he asked Twitter’s head of site integrity roughly how many accounts are spam and was told, “We don’t really know.”

“Deliberate ignorance was the norm among the executive leadership team,” Zatko said in the whistleblower’s complaint.

He added that Twitter was using “damply outdated, unverified simple scripts plus overworked, inefficient, understaffed and reactive human teams” to detect bot accounts.

