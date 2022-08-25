Former Celebrity Apprentice host Mark Bouris mocks Covid-19 lockdowns, praises Rashays’ Rami Ykmour

Mark Bouris revealed the real story behind his high-profile Covid arrest during an interview with a fiery Australian restaurant owner.

On his podcast The Mentor, the former host and businessman of former Celebrity Apprentice Rashays founder Rami Ykmour praised his anti-lockdown stance, which culminated in the restaurateur’s arrest in his Chester Hill office on July 8, 2021.

Mr Ykmour was operating during the pandemic and was involved in a heated confrontation with more than a dozen police officers during a compliance check when he was accused of not wearing a mask.

The successful Lebanese-Australian restauranteur said in the podcast that he was determined to show “fighting spirit” when police arrived to check if his staff were wearing masks at work.

“No one would walk into my office and tell me what was going on, mate, not even the Prime Minister could come down and tell me what to do that day, so I got up,” Mr Ykmour said.

‘I stood up for my staff, I stood up for myself, I guess’ [the police] they didn’t believe how much I would stand up for myself, they were in shock.’

During the episode, Bouris said the fact that Mr Ykmour’s resistance would be “in order by today’s standards” showed that the lockdown restrictions were “bulls***”.

“In retrospect, it’s funny when you think back, they’re all bulls*** because now more people are getting Covid than ever before and nobody cares if***, you don’t have to wear masks, there are no rules,” Bouris said.

“Unless you go to the hospital or something, you don’t have to wear masks, there are so many bulls***.”

Face masks are still mandatory for millions of Australians on trains, buses, ferries and taxis.

Bouris questioned Mr Ykmour whether his defiant social media posts about the pandemic were “opportunistic” and intended to help Rashays’ brand.

“100 per cent of course,” admitted Mr Ykmour, but added that he was deeply convinced that governments were “out of touch” with the public.

Mr Ykmour said he was not an anti-vaxxer and claimed that he and his family had all been vaccinated.

He explained that he did not accept governments introducing rules to prevent the spread of the virus and that he was in favor of personal health responsibility.

“I don’t care what the doctor says, what the government says, I don’t care what anyone says, nobody will care about Rami more than Rami himself, you know what I mean.”

But he said government restrictions were causing so much “suffering” in the community — especially the mental health implications — that he felt a responsibility to act on behalf of others.

He did that in person and on his social media channels.

“I felt like it was my duty, it fell on my shoulders to let governments know, ‘Listen guys, we need to wake up, yes this is a pandemic, yes there is a flu out there, but people are suffering in so many other ways’ , so I went out and I was all gung ho.’

Mr Ykmour said he believed lockdowns showed that governments were “out of touch with people”.

“I don’t think they understood what everyone was really feeling, how disconnected people actually felt from each other.

“I really didn’t think there was any connection between what really happened in the real world and what the government thought.”