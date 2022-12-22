Former California star football player Ronnie Hillman dies at 31

By Jacky
Former La Habra High star running back Ronnie Hillman, whose speed and toughness took him to San Diego State and Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, died Wednesday while in hospice while battling a rare form of liver cancer. announced his family.

Hillman was 31.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.,” said a statement on Hillman’s Instagram account. “Ronnie passed peacefully today in the company of his family and close friends. We as a family appreciate the prayers and kind words already spoken. We ask that you give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest.

Earlier Wednesday, La Habra football coach Frank Mazzotta confirmed that Hillman was in critical condition.

Mazzotta said Hillman was being treated in Atlanta for cancer throughout his body.

“Ronnie is a wonderful young man,” Mazzotta wrote on Twitter. “One of my all-time favorites! He fought every day. Please keep Highlander legend @MrHillman2U in your thoughts and prayers.

Hillman earned CIF-SS Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2007 and 2008 after leading the Highlanders to Southeast and Southwest division titles, respectively.

Hillman rushed for 1,532 yards and 17 TDs for San Diego State in 2010. As a sophomore, he rushed for 1,711 yards and 19 TDs in 2011.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Hillman declared for the NFL draft in 2012 and was selected in the third round by the Broncos. He played four seasons with Denver.

