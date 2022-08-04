Former Bulldogs NRL star allegedly assaulted his fiancee when he ‘caught her with his teammate’

Michael Lichaa allegedly assaulted his ex-fiancée after learning of her affair with his best friend and former teammate, a court has told.

The former Canterbury and Cronulla star has denied assaulting his former partner Kara Childerhouse during a heated argument in February last year.

The case is currently pending in the Sutherland Local Court and is expected to be concluded on Thursday and Friday.

Former Canterbury star Michael Lichaa allegedly assaulted his ex-fiancée after learning of her alleged affair with former teammate Adam Elliott

NewsCorp reports that the 29-year-old allegedly got into an argument with Childerhouse at their south Sydney home, prompting neighbors to call the police.

The court heard the incident unfolded after Lichaa caught his former partner cheating with his close friend and ex-teammate Adam Elliott. The court was due to hear evidence from Elliott on Thursday.

The prosecution asked for a postponement, alleging that Childerhouse was unable to testify until October 31 because she was pregnant.

Later in the day, the court was told that her mother had arrived at the court and told police that Childerhouse did not want to relive the “trauma” of the case and was concerned about the stress of giving evidence on the witness stand with entails.

The prosecution admitted there was no guarantee she would appear in court to testify if it were pushed further back. The case has dragged on for nine months and the magistrate was not convinced that Childerhouse would return.

“I have not heard any information that gives me any confidence that Mrs Childerhouse is likely to come if she is granted a reprieve,” Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said.

“Looks like Mrs. Childerhouse no longer wants to participate in the proceedings.”

In an earlier testimony, Childerhouse claimed that Liuchaa pushed her, causing her to be heard hitting a wall. The 29-year-old has pleaded not guilty to habitual assault and stalking/intimate fear of bodily harm.

His lawyers want Childerhouse’s evidence to be struck down because they say they were unable to question her on important issues.

Earlier, the magistrate ruled that a statement from Childerhouse, denying the allegations against Lichaa, will be included as evidence for the hearing.

The prosecution had asked for it to be dismissed as inadmissible, as Childerhouse alleges she was pressured by Lichaa, his parents and lawyer. However, the magistrate ruled that she could find no impropriety and allowed its recording.