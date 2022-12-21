Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman in hospice with cancer and ‘not doing well’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is in hospice as the 31-year-old battles a “rare” cancer he was diagnosed with in August.

Hillman’s family told TMZ that he was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma, which “predominantly affects young African Americans with sickle cell disease,” and confirmed that he was made comfortable in hospice care.

And Hillman’s former Denver teammate Orlando Franklin also shared the news on Twitter asking for well wishes.

Ronnie Hillman played five years in the NFL, mostly with the Denver Broncos

“#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he is in hospice and not doing well,” he said tweeted.

“Lord, please have mercy, please. This is not fair. Please god, please.’

Another of Hillman’s ex-teammates, defensive end Derek Wolfe, provided some more information about the radio station 104.3 The impeller.

“He has severe liver cancer and he’s in hospice now,” Wolfe said Tuesday.

‘It doesn’t look good. He has pneumonia and I’m bringing it out to send him positive vibes.

Hillman was drafted by the Broncos after impressing San Diego State University

Hillman’s family also issued a statement to TMZ.

“As a family, we hope more than hope, and we have a faith that can move mountains,” they said. “We also understand that God’s will is not always ours; therefore we as a family submit to the will of our Almighty God.”

“We need your prayers, but we also need your understanding and respect for Ronnie and our family’s privacy at this time.”

Hillman played five years in the NFL, four of those years with the Broncos, with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2016.

He also spent brief spells with the Vikings and Chargers.