Former Brazil star Hulk to marry his ex-wife’s NIECE as he ‘organises religious beachfront wedding ceremony’

Former Brazilian striker Hulk has organized a religious wedding ceremony as he prepares to marry his ex-wife’s niece.

As reported by Leodías PortalHulk, who plays for Atlético Mineiro, will marry Camila Angelo in December, and the two already tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2020.

What may perhaps be surprising, however, is the fact that Hulk and Angelo were already technically related, although not by blood, before they got married four years ago.

Hulk was previously married to Camila’s aunt, Iran Angelo, and the couple were together for 12 years.

They had three children together between 2007 and 2019; his sons Ian and Tiago, and a daughter, Alice, who are cousins ​​of his new wife.

In 2020, Hulk unsurprisingly surprised many when he married Camila following the end of their 12-year relationship with Iran.

Former Brazilian striker Hulk hosted a religious wedding ceremony as he prepares to marry his ex-wife’s niece.

Hulk, who plays for Atlético Mineiro, will marry Camila Angelo in December.

Hulk’s ex-wife Iran (left) pictured with his niece Camila (right).

The ceremony will reportedly take place on a beach on the coast of Paraíba, the exact date of which has not yet been set.

The following year, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child, Zaya. Last year they announced that they were expecting a second child, Aisha.

Atlético is still in the fight for the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup, which could lead to it competing in the FIFA Intercontinental Club Cup.

That would extend their season and could force Hulk to delay the wedding ceremony.

Hulk scored 11 goals in 49 appearances for Brazil between 2009 and 2021 and was part of the squad that won the Confederations Cup in 2013.

In club football, he is best known for his time at Porto between 2008 and 2012, where he won the Europa League and four league titles.

Additionally, Hulk, now 38, enjoyed success with Zenit St. Petersburg and Shanghai SIPG.

Reports of Hulk and Camila’s relationship emerged in December 2019, just five months after De Sousa’s marriage to Iran Angelo ended in July of the same year.

The couple, who already had a daughter named Zaya, announced last year that they were expecting a second daughter, Aisha.

Former Brazil international Hulk was previously at Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The couple married in September 2020, when Hulk was still playing for Chinese team Shanghai SIPG following his separation from the mother of his three other children: two sons and a daughter.

Hulk is believed to have told his family about his relationship with Camila in December 2019, including his three school-aged children, Ian, Thiago and Alice.

A spokesperson for the striker said in a statement at the time: “Hulk called Camila’s parents and brother and told them the truth.

‘It was the Hulk himself who made the information public because he had nothing to hide.

“His position is transparency and he wants to avoid lies and malicious comments.”