Former Bond girl Susie Vanner, 71, shows off her physique

She became a standout sex symbol after her iconic appearance alongside Roger Moore in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me.

And James Bond’s very own Susie Vanner proved she’s still got it at 71, as she soaked up the sun on Friday on a luxury boat in Saint Tropez, France.

The age-defying beauty showed off her physique in a red bikini while on board while she topped up her tan.

Wow! James Bond’s very own Susie Vanner proved she still has it at age 71 as she soaks up the sun on Friday on a luxury boat in Saint Tropez, France.

She looked amazing in the halterneck bikini top and the matching gold detailing panties, while adorned with a series of delicate chains.

The singer framed her face in tortoiseshell sunglasses and had her gritty locks styled in wavy bangs while she was makeup-free.

She later covered in a pink patterned kaftan and carried a chic beige designer bag.

Star: She became a standout sex symbol after her iconic appearance alongside Roger Moore in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me

In 2019, Susie spoke about the moment her 32-year marriage broke down when her husband Warren Todd left her for a younger woman he met at the gym.

The blonde bombshell admitted she was a “fighter” but found it “really difficult” when Warren, 54, ended their marriage to start dating his new girlfriend, who became pregnant.

Sue appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and talked about how she found solace in music after her bitter breakup.

Holiday: The age-defying beauty showed off her physique in a red bikini while onboard while she topped up her tan

Lorraine said, “It’s a sad reason for you to go back into the music business…32 years and he left with someone else, and that’s really hard.”

Susie replied, “It’s very hard, but I’m a fighter, so I decided to go back to my music.”

Lorraine continued: “So instead of sitting in the corner crying because your husband ran off with someone younger, and they have a baby now I believe…”

Style: She looked great in the halterneck bikini top and matching briefs with gold details on them and accessory with a series of delicate chains

To which a hurt Susie joked, “Not that much younger really, but never mind.”

Lorraine scoffed, “That’s almost worse. I know we laugh about it, but it’s really hard.’

After an awkward moment, the conversation then turned to Bond, where Susie compared today’s Bond to when she starred in it in 1977.

Beauty: The singer framed her face in tortoiseshell sunglasses and had her gritty locks styled in wavy bangs while being makeup-free

“They’re different, there’s more special effects, they’re less ironic,” she said. ‘But I think they’re fantastic. It moves with the times.’

Last June it emerged that Susie’s husband Warren had fallen in love with a much younger woman, known only as “Anya,” who was then pregnant with his child.

The multi-millionaire property mogul, who owns a huge swath of London’s fashionable Notting Hill, moved out of the £10 million Georgian mansion he shared with Susie near the Beckhams’ home in Holland Park.

Tough: In 2019, Susie spoke about when her 32-year marriage broke down when her husband Warren Todd left her for a younger woman he met at the gym

Complicated: The blonde bombshell admitted she was a ‘fighter’ but found it ‘really difficult’ when Warren, 54, ended their marriage to start dating his new girlfriend, who became pregnant

Warren now lives in a smaller building around the corner with his new girlfriend, who thought she was Eastern European.

A close friend told The Daily Mail at the time: ‘Sue is devastated. After 32 years of happy marriage, Warren made decisions during a very serious midlife crisis that broke up their family.”

Warren’s stepmother, American television star Lisa Vanderpump, previously admitted that the 16-year age difference between the couple and his father, Ken Todd, initially worried her.

Therapy: Sue appeared on ITV’s Lorraine and shared how she found solace in music after her bitter breakup

Honest: Lorraine said: ‘It’s a sad reason for you to go back into the music business…32 years and he ran off with someone else, and that’s really hard’

Beautiful: She later covered a pink patterned caftan and carried a chic beige designer bag

Difficult: A close friend told The Daily Mail at the time: “Sue is devastated. After 32 years of happy marriage, during a very serious midlife crisis, Warren has made decisions that have broken up their family’

Lisa said, “When Warren first met Sue, the age difference, the secrecy that had developed, wasn’t something we got behind.

“But I’ve learned a very valuable lesson: When our children make a choice, remember that our opinions and influence are virtually superfluous.”

She added that after a few years “we would have to admit we were wrong.”

Opinion: Warren’s stepmother, American television star Lisa Vanderpump, previously admitted that the 16-year age difference between the couple and his father, Ken Todd, initially worried her.

Concerns: Lisa said, ‘When Warren first met Sue, the age difference, the secrecy that had developed, wasn’t something we got behind’