Former Bond girl Jane Seymour tells of her grief over the passing of Olivia Newton-John

Close friends of Olivia Newton-John knew that the superstar’s condition deteriorated in her final months when the much-loved entertainer stopped answering her phone.

Olivia, who rose to fame in 1978 as the star of the hit film Grease, died Monday morning surrounded by family at her Southern California home after a long battle with breast cancer.

And Jane Seymour, a close friend of Olivia, revealed the sad extent of the star’s deteriorating health during an interview with the American program Entertainment tonight.

“We were talking about her, and how?” [Olivia] didn’t answer our texts,” a clearly moved Jane said during the interview.

With tears in her eyes, Jane continued, “We all knew something was up.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jane said Olivia’s legacy was her talent, authenticity, and her “ability to share, care and make a difference in the world…especially in the world of cancer.”

Jane Seymour said close friends of Olivia Newton-John knew the superstar’s condition worsened in her final months when the beloved entertainer stopped answering her phone Pictured: Olivia and Jane Seymour in Los Angeles in 2019

Jane said Olivia could be “the complete package.”

“She showed that you can be a good wife, a good mother, a great superstar and an icon of philanthropy.”

The news comes after Olivia’s husband John Easterling said the star had asked for donations to her charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in her memory in lieu of flowers.

The 71-year-old former Bond girl said Jane spent time with mutual friends the day before the superstar died. ‘We were talking about her and how she hadn’t answered our texts,’ Jane continued, ‘We all knew something was up’ Pictured: Olivia and Jane on Earth Walk in 1992 in 1992

Announcing the Xanadu star’s death on Facebook on Tuesday, John wrote: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years as she shares her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to plant medicine and cancer research.”

Olivia’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana.

Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

Despite the cruel toll the illness took on her life – including paralyzing her for a while – Olivia continued to perform, including touring the US in 2018