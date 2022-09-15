Former Bolton striker Henrik Pederson serves pints to West Ham fans at his bar in Silkeborg

West Ham fans were treated to free beers before seeing their team take on Danish side Silkeborg in the Europa League Conference game tonight.

The Danish club officials were pictured handing out beer to the traveling supporters collecting their match tickets outside the JYSK Park for kick-off at 8pm.

The act of kindness was praised by fans, with supporter Aaron Hinton tweeting a photo of the moment and hailing it as “incredible” of Silkeborg.

Silkeborg officials handed out free beers to West Ham fans who collected their tickets

West Ham fans were impressed with host Silkeborg’s pre-match service

He tweeted: “Unbelievable who gave the fans a free beer as they picked up our tickets to tonight’s game Denmark, probably the best country in the world.”

Other West Ham fans were also catered for in the city when they visited the sports bar Malet, which is owned by former Premier League star Henrik Pedersen.

Hammers previously disliked the player for being part of the Bolton squad that brought West Ham to the Premier League in 2003.

Henrik Pederson was part of the Bolton team that beat West Ham to survive in 2003

This was despite the fact that the club collected 42 points and had a team made up of star players such as Paolo Di Canio, Frank Lampard, Jermaine Defoe and Michael Carrick. The relegation of this team is often hailed as the best team ever to retire from the Premier League.

Pederson was Bolton’s top scorer that season with seven goals, helping his side reach 44 points and survive the Premier League.

Now that he runs his sports bar, he was filmed serving drinks to thirsty Hammers who had traveled for tonight’s game.

The former Bolton and Silkeborg star served Hammers pints at his sports bar Malet

Official West Ham United Supporters’ Club, tweeted: “Ex-Silkeborg and Bolton player Henrik Pedersen keeps us fans hydrated in his bar!

“We’ve forgiven him for demoting us all those years ago!”

The Hammers could go into the game against the Danish side without defenders Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson, as they are both recovering from injuries and may not be at risk from Moyes despite being in the roster for the game.

Emerson scored his first West Ham since his goal in last week’s 3-1 win over FCSB

The Hammers won their opening game against FCSB 3-1 last Thursday when they came from behind at the London Stadium.

Andrei Codea gave the Romanian side a lead in the first half before goals from Jarrod Bowen, Emerson and Mikhail Antonio sealed victory for David Moyes’ side.

West Ham currently top Group B on the same points as Belgium’s Anderlecht and are hoping to go far in the competition after their successful run to the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.