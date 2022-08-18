Former Biggest Loser star Ajay Rochester is broke and working as an Airtasker

Former Biggest Loser star Ajay Rochester, 53, says she is completely broke and struggling to return to the US, where she lived for more than a decade before the pandemic.

The once decorated TV star now works as an Airtasker, doing odd jobs to raise money for a flight back to Los Angeles.

Airtasker is a Sydney-based company that outsources everyday tasks from everything to cleaning, bookkeeping, bricklaying and driving.

“I’m broke,” Ajay said to the Daily telegram.

‘I’ve been living off all my savings for the past few years, I was literally stuck in Australia and my work is in America.

“You feel like a loser paying check to check… it’s expensive and the money’s gone.

“There’s broke, like living in a tent, and there’s broke, like in I’ve paid two rents broke. But broke is broke.’

It comes after Ajay revealed she’s following in Rebel Wilson’s footsteps after being inspired by the actress’ “year of health.”

Last year, she shared an Instagram post about her efforts, alongside a post-workout photo of herself.

“I’ve made some major changes over the past week, so I’ve swapped my white bread for Soy Burgen (sorry peeps, keto isn’t for me),” she began.

“There are NO lollipops in my house and yes the sugar withdrawals are real, I ate fruit or a small protein snack (e.g. jerky), introduced TABATA training (not fun), increased my water intake, Brookfarm gluten-free granola and Greek yogurt for breakky and most importantly – zero alcohol!’ she continued.

Tabata is a type of HIIT workout that involves eight 20-second rounds of strenuous training, followed by a 10-second rest.

‘I don’t know what I weigh because I don’t have a scale and that’s not important right now. Exercise, making healthier choices and feeling better is the key to exercising more,” she continues.

“I lost a few days to a bad back, which will get easier as I get lighter. Don’t worry about what you can’t do, focus on what you can do.’

Months earlier, she said she was planning to drop the pounds she gained during the lockdown following a health scare. ‘It’s time to take back my health and fitness! If Rebel Wilson can do it, so can I!’ she wrote next to a selfie of her in the hospital.

Ajay explained that she ended up in the emergency room for an electrocardiogram after her heart started fluttering, causing her blood pressure to spike and panic.

‘I’m fine. My EKG was normal, but it was enough of a scare to wake me up and get serious. So to MY health year!’ she wrote.

“I looked at myself and went ‘s**t on a little bigger than I thought it was’ and I was quite shocked and a little scared for my health.”

“It was really like, ‘oh my God, holy shit. What happened?’ I’m like, well, you know, quarantine happened and I don’t know what happened. I’ve lost the plot.

“I’ve been so inspired by Rebel’s weight loss. I was like, all the fat girls around me are getting skinny. Mama June (Here Comes Honey Boo Boo) lost the weight and now Rebel has lost all the weight.

Ajay went on to say she didn’t want to be the “last fat girl standing.”

“I was literally on Rebel’s Instagram and she was doing just like the stairs in the Opera House with her hot trainer. I’m like, well, I’m going to do the stairs,’ she laughed.

“I’m going to follow in her footsteps and declare this my health year.”