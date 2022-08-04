Former Barcelona prospect Yusuf Demir ‘in advanced talks to join Los Angeles FC’

About eight months after he last played for Barcelona, ​​Austrian teenager Yusuf Demir could be on his way to the MLS, while Los Angeles FC is in talks to take over the Rapid Wien winger. Sky Sports in Germany.

Demir, who has played four times for the Austria national team, joined the Catalan side from Wien in July 2021 on a reported loan of $550,000.

The 19-year-old didn’t play for Barca until December 2021, no less in the Champions League.

He even got the number 11 shirt.

But Xavi reportedly did not see the winger (who played 9 games for Barca) as part of the club’s future, so his loan was canceled in January to avoid paying a mandatory purchase fee of around $10 million that would have been caused by another appearance.

Yusuf Demir didn’t get much time to impress at Barça before being kicked out

Wien is open to letting him leave, Germany’s Sky Sport said, and talks ‘seem to be in the air’ [the] final stages.’

Demir first reappeared for the Austrian club in February after leaving Barca, playing 13 more games for them, starting in eight and scoring one.

However, he is not far from his seven-goal season in the 2020-21 season, which preceded Barca taking a chance on him on loan.

Demir failed to score in his nine appearances for Barça in all competitions

That move didn’t work out, but he hopes a potential LAFC will.

Demir would be far from the first potential high-level candidate to join MLS, which is slowly starting to shed its ‘retirement competition’ label.

His ex-teammate Riqui Puig – only 22 years old – is reportedly on the cusp of joining LA Galaxy.

Elsewhere, 20-year-old Brazilian Talles Magno was linked with PSG and Liverpool before joining New York City FC last year, and 23-year-old Cucho Hernandez joined the Columbus Crew last month after a five-year Premier League campaign. goals for Watford last season.

Demir would join a star-studded roster at LAFC that included Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and ex-Barca man Carlos Vela.

They are currently first in the West by four points – with a match in hand.