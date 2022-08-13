Former Australian Taliban hostage Timothy Weeks returned to Kabul, Afghanistan to embrace group

An Australian academic held hostage by the Taliban for three years returned to Afghanistan to complete his “journey” and support the militant group.

Timothy Weeks was photographed arriving in Kabul, Afghanistan on Friday afternoon and hugging Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Taliban police.

Mr. Weeks has been a staunch supporter of the Taliban since he converted to the Islamic faith in May 2018 while being held as a hostage between August 2016 and November 2019.

Upon his arrival, Mr. Weeks hugged Khalid Zadran (above), a spokesman for the Taliban police, and announced that he was there to “celebrate the one-year anniversary of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

He then converted his name to Jibra’il Omar in accordance with his newfound faith. He claims the new name symbolizes his belief that an archangel watched over him during his time as a Taliban hostage.

Upon his arrival in Afghanistan, Mr. Weeks told reporters that his trip back to Afghanistan was part of his “journey.”

“I first came to Afghanistan six years ago, as you know, in 2016, and I came here with a dream to learn more about Afghanistan. Now I come again to complete my journey,” he told Afghan outlet Tolo News.

“I also come to celebrate the one year anniversary of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that I have supported.

“I spent three and a half years with Taliban soldiers and I saw these people in a light that no one else has been able to see.”

Timothy Weeks (above) and Australian academic held hostage by the Taliban from August 2016 to November 2019 returned to Kabul on Friday

Upon his arrival in Sydney after being liberated from the Taliban in exchange for three senior Taliban officials, Mr Weeks (pictured with his sisters) said his time as a prisoner had “a profound and unimaginable effect”

Timothy Weeks was captured as a Taliban hostage alongside American academic Kevin King while teaching English at the American University of Afghanistan (pictured, Mr. Weeks, left, and Mr. King, right, in 2017 while incarcerated)

Mr. Weeks was taken hostage by the Taliban in Kabul on August 9, 2016, after arriving 33 days earlier to teach English at the American University of Afghanistan.

He and US academic Kevin King were released in November 2019 in exchange for three senior Taliban officials.

When he arrived in Sydney after his release, Mr Weeks said: ‘The time I spent as a hostage with the Taliban has had a profound and unimaginable effect on me.

“I struggled to find words to express how completely this has changed me.

“Sometimes I felt that my death was near and that I would never return to see the ones I loved again.”

Weeks, who grew up in a Christian home in the NSW town of Wagga Wagga, said the guards who held him captive inspired him to convert to Islam with their “unfathomable, unshakable faith.”

“I thought the Taliban guards would be overjoyed, but they threatened to kill me instead,” he said, speaking of his conversion.

Mr. Weeks has been an outspoken advocate for the Taliban since his release and converted to the Islamic faith in captivity in 2018, adopting the new Islamic name Jibra’il Omar.

Mr Weeks claimed the Taliban is largely supported in Afghanistan, despite images of thousands of Afghans fleeing the country after the fall of Kabul in August 2021 (photo, refugees disembarking in Abu Dhabi after fleeing Kabul)

Mr. Weeks was an outspoken advocate for the Taliban after the fall of Kabul in August 2021.

‘While [some] whip their false tales of ‘evil’, the truth on the ground speaks for itself,” he said during the week during the invasion.

“The Afghan people have spoken.”

He claimed that the Taliban were able to seize control of Kabul so quickly thanks to the strong local support.

However, disturbing footage captured on the grounds of the capital saw civilians killed trying to flee the country on planes and hiding in their homes as soldiers went door to door, without showing the support Mr Weeks had shown. claimed.

The previous reign of the Taliban in the 1990s is remembered for the violent repression of women and the nation that was used as a base for al-Qaeda to attack the United States on September 11, 2001.

The ruthless regime saw Afghan women beaten on the street and publicly executed, denied employment, health care and education, and not allowed to leave their homes without a male chaperone.

On Saturday, a group of women staged a protest in Kabul (above) chanting for ‘bread, work and freedom’ after reports of gender discrimination

New footage shows Taliban fighters (above) firing into the air on Saturday to disperse the protesting women

Taliban leaders said they will respect women’s rights in this new era, but information from people who have fled the militant group suggests otherwise.

Reports show that women are denied education and employment, while Afghan human rights reporter Richard Bennett says the Taliban is making them “invisible by almost completely excluding them from society.”

In July, Fawzia Koofi, former deputy speaker of the Afghan parliament, told the United Nations Human Rights Council that the severe restrictions have taken a huge toll on mental health.

“Every day there are at least one or two women who commit suicide because of the lack of opportunities, for mental health, for the pressure they are under,” he said.

“It is not normal for girls from the age of nine to be sold, not only because of economic pressure, but because there is no hope left for them, for their families.”

Photos taken on Saturday show Taliban fighters firing into the air to disperse a group of women protesting in Kabul for “bread, work and freedom.”