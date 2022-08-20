Former Australian Idol judge Mark Holden uses TV interview to settle an old score with Dicko

<!–

It was a feud that left viewers locked into Australian Idol in the mid-2000s.

And it seems that Mark Holden still has a score to settle with his old friend and rival Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson.

The 68-year-old took time out on Friday during an interview on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show to bring down the former Australian Idol judge.

When asked about Channel Seven’s reboot of the popular singing competition, Holden was enthusiastic: “It’s the best show on television.”

He said there had been no better judges on the show than when he teamed up with singer Marcia Hines and radio superstar Kyle Sandilands.

Holden then added, “Scare Dicko.”

The one-time pop star was fired as a judge on Australian Idol during the show’s heyday in 2007 and later blamed Dickson for his death.

He appeared on The Morning Show with former Australian Idol contestant Joel Turner to promote Saturday’s Mulletfest event.

But the former star continued to interrupt the chat to swipe on to Dickson, much to the dismay of Morning Show co-hosts Sally Bowrey and Sam Mac.

Known on Australian Idol for using the slogan ‘that’s a touchdown’, when praising performances, Holden dismissed a question from Bowrey asking: ‘Remember Dicko’s great catch call? [on Australian Idol]?’

After a few very awkward moments of silence, Bowrey admitted she hadn’t.

Meanwhile, Sam Mac understood Holden’s dig at Dickson: “Oh, I see what’s happening, he’s casting shadow on Dicko,” the co-host said.

“You’ve got it, Mark, you’ve got it.”

Sam Mac later had his own dig at Holden: ‘This started as a chat about Mulletfest, but this is now a campaign to get Mark Holden back on the Australian idol,’ he joked as Holden laughed along.

In 2017, Holden revealed the behind-the-scenes turmoil between himself and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson in his memoir, My Idol Years. Pictured: Holden during his days as the best-selling pop idol

In 2017, Holden revealed the behind-the-scenes turmoil between himself and Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson in his memoir, My Idol Years.

In it, he claimed he was fired from the talent show due to his strained relationship with his former boyfriend Dicko.

“When I was fired it was such a shock, I didn’t see it coming,” he said at the time.

“I was humiliated so publicly. It was a huge kick in the guts and I realized I had been outplayed by Dicko.’