Former Australian horse racing jockey Libby Hopwood spills the beans on OnlyFans move

Former top jockey Libby Hopwood has enjoyed great success during her long career in the business – but it’s as OnlyFan’s racing tips where the bubbly 36-year-old is making waves.

A well-respected rider, Hopwood was one of South Australia’s top riders, retiring after a terrible fall in 2014 before spending time as a popular presenter at Sky Racing.

But the self-described ‘fox’ woman has always had a cheeky, open nature – making her perfectly suited to provide keen punters with racing tips on the subscription platform OnlyFans thanks to two of her best assets: her ability to analyze form and find winners and plump character.

Many would say that racing has been pale, old and male for some time, whether in the training, riding or ownership ranks – and while it is undoubtedly improving, Hopwood told Daily Mail Australia she is keen to shake it up and help with racing. get back to his larrikin roots.

Showing (almost) everything on OnlyFans, Libby Hopwood is eager to shake up the racing scene

Former jockey Hopwood announces to the world that she has joined OnlyFans to provide keen punters with racing tips in more risque outfits than the typical racing host.

It obviously took some mental adjustment to put herself out there on the World Wide Web, but her strong will and desire not to give ac**p has helped her push through any short-sighted views.

She both turns a new wave of people into race lovers with her Fans only account, and help those who already enjoy it on another level.

“There was some trepidation about how this (signing up with OnlyFans) would be received, but it was also part of shaking things up a bit because I like to just challenge the status quo,” Hopwood said.

‘And it’s been mostly positive, which has been interesting. Obviously some things have happened behind the scenes that are not so positive, but my family and friends, that’s all I care about.

My partner (Ben Graham) loves what I do, my family doesn’t care. They support me. So if they want to try it, that’s fine. But we got people talking and that was the point, said a defiant Hopwood.

Libby Hopwood said partner Ben Graham has been hugely supportive of her move to OnlyFans

While she is keen to get back to her larrikin roots as opposed to the elite sport it sometimes leans towards now, Hopwood admits there have been some problems.

When a dominant female puts herself out there, people often seem intent on cutting down the famous ‘tall poppy’ – but Hopwood is determined to push through it and ensure that people of all genders, races and backgrounds can enjoy the beauty of horse racing.

“It’s a little bit difficult at the moment because there’s this stigma attached to OnlyFans,” she admitted.

‘Racing really still has the perception that it’s champagne and horses, but it’s the larrikins behind the scenes that really make racing.

“Racing wouldn’t be able to run without all the boots on the ground and all the Aussie people … and it’s also wonderful how many multicultural people are involved in racing these days, too,” Hopwood said.

Libby Hopwood is proud of herself and her body – but admits she has often experienced stigma and sexism in the industry

That stigma doesn’t just apply to OnlyFans. Women in the male-dominated industry often face double standards and sexist comments, as Hopwood explains.

‘I wanted to politicize shit when I wrote to be curvy, even back then. So I weighed 52kg and people would still say, ‘Oh, she’s overweight,'” she said.

‘When I retired and I started putting on weight, the amount of people who took it upon themselves to tell me how fat I had become was unbelievable. I thought: ‘You mustn’t do that anymore!’ Now you know what? I’m a bit curvy and people love it – you can kiss my ass!

‘I distinctly remember getting on a horse one day and when I remembered it was my ex so it was obviously coming from a vengeful place but he made a comment about how big my ass was looked out and all the jockeys laughed. I got around behind the gates and tore everyone apart.

“There was even a morbidly obese male trainer who took it upon himself to tell me what a good paddock I’ve been in (euphemism for putting on weight).

‘I was like, ‘do you want to suffer, do you want to repeat it?’, and he repeated it. I said, ‘Oh, I heard you. I just gave you an opportunity to go back,’ Hopwood said – in one example of a disgusting number.

Hopwood told Daily Mail Australia that it is often difficult as a woman to be judged for your body, but she has learned to let it go

Hopwood also admitted she has often had an unhealthy relationship with her body as she was forced to weigh herself several times a day as a jockey and often faced comments for her curvy figure – which still weighed just 52kg.

“It’s the old perpetuating stereotype of a woman’s worth being tied to her looks and body, and then it’s also kicked up a notch when you’re in racing, when your weight is actually something that’s open to discussion,” she said.

‘I don’t have a healthy relationship with weight after my career, but at the end of the day, all the lingerie I started buying when I was still racing still fits me – and that’s all I need to know. A few bras are a little small now, but they just make them look extra voluptuous!’

Libby Hopwood was previously a presenter at Sky Racing where she provided form analysis and insight into the riding aspect of racing

You’d expect a few creeps to show up on her OnlyFans to ask her for inappropriate requests, but Hopwood said it’s mostly just really avid racing fans and those who are part of the ‘kinky’ community who is well aware of the limits.

“It’s been great interacting with all the fans, most of them are just there to race. So it’s been great to chat racing all day with guys who just love it, and I’ve got a few girls in there who also love to drive,’ she said.

‘I’ve also kind of alluded to my kinky nature, so I kind of have two options for fans. Either they come from racing or they come from the broken side to marry the two!

‘It’s really based on communication and consent, and the various protocols and rules that go wrong. So kinks are usually the most respectful ones in there, operating within the parameters of the kink lifestyle, which has so many rules about how to interact with people,’ Hopwood said.

Libby Hopwood says her partner Ben Graham has been very supportive of her move to OnlyFans

Hopwood is also lucky to have the support of her handsome, handsome long-term partner Ben Graham – who is right by her side through it all.

“I wouldn’t do this without giving myself the confidence to step into this, and when I’ve had a little bit of criticism, he says, ‘Who loves you the most?’ she said.

‘It was funny when this first got out there because apparently a couple of my clients know him too and asked ‘How does he feel about it all? And I said, who do you think is taking the pictures?’ They just laughed.

“Our relationship is the most open communicative relationship I’ve ever had. So it’s been a process for us as well. We started small and we talked about it all the way through and there are rules in place about what he wants , and what I want.

“We share a lot of what we do and a lot of ourselves, but we don’t share at all,” Hopwood said.

Libby Hopwood is on OnlyFans as Foxy.Miss giving daily racing tips to avid gamers in her now synonymous kinky style

Hopwood won over $5.2 million in prize money in a long 3,064-race career that featured listed victories — but she explains that she was more afraid of putting her body on the Internet than being on the reins of a horse that runs 70 km/h while the whole nation watches .

“It’s actually a decent source of income. My biggest concern was putting my bare bum on the internet and making 50 bucks, the thought of ‘what if I put myself out there and no one wants it? I’m not sure my ego can take that hit,’ she laughed.

‘So I was really worried about that. But my partner said, ‘I think you’re sexy, so if nobody wants it, that’s fine. We’re going to have fun with it’.

“It’s been surprising how much it’s brought in. It’s not life-changing yet, but it seems to be on its way to getting us a house. So that’s pretty nice,” Hopwood said.

After retiring from riding, Libby Hopwood spent several years as a racing analyst with Sky

Big money will be on the line for the Caulfield Cup and Everest today – and Hopwood will take up to $300,000 to the Punt Club’s live event at the Lord Roberts Hotel in Sydney, where punters can buy into the pool for just $20.

‘I was super excited to partner with Punt Club because it allows the average person to buy in and they can come down to the pub and share a drink with us or they can log in online and just join us at home,’ she said.

‘I love Everest. It’s great, but it’s just a little bit prohibitive with the amount of money behind it, which is why I think Punt Club is so good; because you can be involved in it without having to pay the $600,000 entry fee to get a seat and have some banter with us.

‘However, I am nervous about being at the head of a club that is going to have such a big cat, because it is more pressure than I had as a jockey! I’m fine with losing my own money, but losing other people’s money scares me … but I’m still pumped,’ Hopwood laughed.