Former Arsenal man Henri Lansbury reveals his love for gardening in bizarre post-match interview

Sports
By Merry
Former Arsenal man Henri Lansbury reveals his love of gardening in a bizarre post-match interview following the lawnmower celebration against Hull… while Carlton Morris explains how Luton’s gardener gave Lansbury his own patch of grass to care for

  • Former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury revealed his passion for gardening
  • Lansbury scores sensational goal from distance in Luton win over Hull
  • He celebrated by pretending to mow the lawn during Friday night’s game
  • Lansbury revealed his love of gardening during the post-match interview
  • The 31-year-old even gave his interviewer some tips for caring for his lawn

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury revealed his passion for gardening in a bizarre post-match interview following Luton’s 2-0 win over Hull City on Friday night.

Lansbury scored a sensational goal from distance in the 44th minute of the game and celebrated by pretending to mow the lawn.

When asked about his party, Lansbury revealed his love of gardening and even gave his interviewer some tips for caring for his lawn.

When asked about his post-game lawn mowing celebration, Lansbury admitted that he had a passion for gardening.

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports: ‘It’s huge’ [for me]. It keeps me away from the training ground with the boys.

‘I’m yelling out the guys at Grass Gains’ [a blend of organic fertilisers], have been crucial in this regard. It makes your grass nice and green.’

Fellow Luton player Carlton Morris revealed how the club’s gardener gave Lansbury his own personal lawn to look after.

Morris praised Lansbury’s abilities by saying, ‘Frankly, it’s like a bowls pitch! He knows his way around the garden, that’s for sure.’

The Sky Sports interviewer asked Lansbury for advice on his own turf at home.

He said, ‘Henri, may I ask you about my lawn at home, as you can see we have a lot of greenery, but there are some brown spots. What would you do?’.

Without even hesitation, Lansbury replied, ‘Reseed it!’

