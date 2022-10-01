Former Arsenal man Henri Lansbury reveals his love for gardening in bizarre post-match interview

Former Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury revealed his passion for gardening in a bizarre post-match interview following Luton’s 2-0 win over Hull City on Friday night.

Lansbury scored a sensational goal from distance in the 44th minute of the game and celebrated by pretending to mow the lawn.

When asked about his party, Lansbury revealed his love of gardening and even gave his interviewer some tips for caring for his lawn.

When asked about his post-game lawn mowing celebration, Lansbury admitted that he had a passion for gardening.

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports: ‘It’s huge’ [for me]. It keeps me away from the training ground with the boys.

‘I’m yelling out the guys at Grass Gains’ [a blend of organic fertilisers], have been crucial in this regard. It makes your grass nice and green.’

Fellow Luton player Carlton Morris revealed how the club’s gardener gave Lansbury his own personal lawn to look after.

Morris praised Lansbury’s abilities by saying, ‘Frankly, it’s like a bowls pitch! He knows his way around the garden, that’s for sure.’

The Sky Sports interviewer asked Lansbury for advice on his own turf at home.

He said, ‘Henri, may I ask you about my lawn at home, as you can see we have a lot of greenery, but there are some brown spots. What would you do?’.

Without even hesitation, Lansbury replied, ‘Reseed it!’