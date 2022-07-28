Former Arsenal hot-head Matteo Guendouzi involved in pre-season FIGHT with Real Betis legend Joaquin

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi got involved in a pre-season bust-up with Real Betis legend Joaquin on Wednesday night.

Marseille and Betis faced each other at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium on Wednesday night, and what was supposed to be a friendly match heated up in the closing stages.

With the match tied at 1-1 after goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Rodri, Joaquin approached the ex-shooter in the closing moments of the match, seemingly making an exception to some signature tough challenges.

Joaquin and Matteo Guendouzi clashed after veteran approached ex-Arsenal man

Joaquin was not happy with Guendouzi’s tackles before a friendly match and said so to him

The Frenchman kicked Joaquin and that forced both parties to join in and break up

Unsurprisingly, the Frenchman retaliated with members of both teams – even those on the bench – getting involved in breaking up the scuffle.

The referee finally decided that the best way to end the argument was to blow the final whistle and end the match a little early.

Guendouzi completed a permanent move to the Stade Velodrome this summer after a successful loan spell with the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

The six-time France international made 84 appearances for Arsenal in two seasons before being loaned out to Hertha BSC and then to Marseille.

The French side sealed his signature for a bargain of £9million, just £2million more than what The Gunners paid for him in 2018.

Marseille still have AC Milan to play on Sunday before opening their Ligue 1 campaign against Reims the following week.

Guendouzi wasn’t happy with the showdown and it wasn’t just Joaquin in his firing line

While the game was in stoppage time, the referee blew the full-time whistle to break things up

Guendouzi was clearly not in the mood to hear the wisdom Joaquin had for him in their friendly

Guendouzi, only 23, hopes to continue last year’s strong campaign.

His return to France brought in 54 appearances for Marseille, where he scored five goals and provided an impressive 14 assists, while Marseille finished second behind eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Interestingly enough, his on-field foe this week, Joaquin, recently signed a new one-year deal with Betis, turning him nearly 42 years at the club in July. He made his debut for Betis in 2000.