Former Arsenal captain and manager Terry Neill dies at the age of 80

Former Arsenal captain and manager Terry Neill has died at the age of 80, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Neill, who joined Arsenal in 1959 as a 17-year-old, made 275 appearances in an 11-year career with the London club. He was appointed captain when he was 20, becoming the youngest player to lead Arsenal.

Neill was also Northern Ireland captain, earning 44 caps for his country.

He retired from football at the age of 41 after leaving Arsenal. He went on to have a successful career in the media.

As a manager, Neill initially worked with Tottenham Hotspur before returning to Highbury and taking over at Arsenal in 1976.

He led them to three successive FA Cup finals from 1978, winning the famous ‘five minute final’ in 1979 when they beat Manchester United 3-2 when three goals were scored after the 85th minute.

“After impressing at Hull City, Terry was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur in September 1974 and made the short trip back to Highbury in June 1976 to take over the managerial role vacant by Bertie Mee,” the club said in a statement. declaration.

“He pulled off a masterstroke by enlisting former team-mate and supreme tactician Don Howe to work with him and the Gunners became one of the most effective cup teams in the country.

“Despite no longer working in football management, Terry continued to be a regular at Highbury and then Emirates Stadium, including being a popular TV pundit and columnist in numerous publications.

“His fantastic contribution – and indeed his character – will always be appreciated by everyone involved with the club. Our thoughts are with Terry’s family and close friends at this difficult time.”