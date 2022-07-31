Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery gives a fan the middle finger after being mocked over his English

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery stuck his middle finger at the camera in a hilarious comeback for a fan after he was mocked for his English.

The current Villarreal manager was sacked after just 18 months in charge of the Gunners after a string of poor results and a scoreless run of seven games.

Emery failed to win over the fans and even mocked him during his time at the Emirates Stadium after taking over from long-serving boss Arsene Wenger not only for their fortune on the pitch, but also for his mastery of the game. the English language.

However, the Spaniard has since won the Europa League at Villarreal and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season, where they were eliminated by Liverpool.

He has a proven track record as a manager, winning the Europa League a total of four times, mainly with Sevilla.

Supporters lined up for St Mary’s after the LaLiga side’s 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Southampton.

When they asked for autographs, someone said, ‘Can you say, ‘Unai Emery, good ebening’, referring to the way he always started press conferences.

Emery smiled politely and then joked: ‘Unai Emery, I think you’ve done a really good job at Arsenal.’

The 50-year-old reacted in a hilarious way, sticking his middle finger at the boys, staring into the camera and nodding – much to the disbelief of the fans.

Fans even rushed to defend him, praising him for shutting down supporters’ comments off the ground.

A fan revealed the Spaniard was not happy with the comments outside St Mary’s

Another fan just put fair play on Emery after he was mocked by some supporters

One fan said: ‘He meant that with all his heart. good that he taunts and disrespects him all these years.

A second placed: ‘Brilliant, fair play for him.

A third added: “He wasn’t having a good ebing.

Another simply tweeted, “Play fair to him disrespectful little dweebs.”