Former air hostess gave up her career to become housewife after marrying a traveller

A mother who gave up her old life as a flight attendant to marry a traveler has said she can’t work and won’t leave home without him.

Holly Joyce, 27, from Salford, became a housewife when she married her hard-core fighter husband Dougie after the couple first met in September 2019.

Now she is expected to take care of her husband and do everything he asks to make him happy – saying that she rarely goes out without him by her side.

“He wouldn’t want me at parties without him, we would always go together,” she said the mirror.

Holly Joyce, 27, and husband Dougie, 35, from Manchester, had their first date in September 2019 after flirting back and forth on Instagram

The couple, who married in July this year, treated their guests to champagne on tap at a ceremony costing £60,000 – with Holly’s bespoke dress costing £12,000 alone

“He’s the man, so he can go out if he wants, but I’m the woman, so I can only go out with him.”

Mother of two Holly, who had never dated a traveler before, said she now follows the community tradition that “what he says goes.”

She added that she sometimes goes to the salon or the shops without Dougie, but explained that her husband is concerned for her safety when she is out alone.

If she wants to go out, she’ll let Dougie know and he’ll join her.

After flirting with each other on Instagram, Dougie and Holly had their first date at Manchester’s San Carlo restaurant in September 2019 – and according to Dougie, he knew he would marry Holly from the first meeting.

And Dougie’s prediction turned out to be correct after he got down on one knee at their daughter Oceanna’s gender reveal party in December 2020.

Holly said her late father Hugo had reservations about Dougie’s career as a bare-knuckle fighter when they initially started dating – but her family eventually came to terms with it.

In July of this year, after three years of dating, they married in a lavish ceremony costing £60,000 – using just Holly’s bespoke dress for a total of £12,000.

The extravagant Calla Blanche dress was custom made for the bride and took over a year to make.

Guests were treated to champagne on tap and the bride and groom arrived at the ceremony at the Gorton Monastery in Manchester in Rolls Royces.

After the couple started dating, it took Holly’s family some time to get used to their daughter’s new lifestyle as a traveler’s partner.

Holly’s father Hugo, who sadly passed away, was especially concerned about Dougie’s career as the owner of 3D Fight Club.

A former tough fighter himself, Hugo warned his daughter about the risks of the sport – especially since Dougie’s high profile within the traveler community means that other fighters often challenge him.

While Holly shares her late father’s concerns and concerns about her husband’s well-being, she always waits for home with balloons, a cake, and a plate of mashed potatoes and cabbage after an argument.

Despite initial reservations, Holly’s family has come to their daughter’s husband and is won over to his charm.

And while it was a big change, Holly plunged into the traveler’s lifestyle from day one – an instant bond with her mother-in-law Margaret, 56.

Although she is expected to answer to her husband, Holly said Dougie treats her “like a princess” and puts her family first.

She added that one of the reasons she fell for her husband was because she watched him spoil his mother, buying her flowers and designer items whenever she wanted.

Holly gave a glimpse of what life is like as a traveler’s wife and explained that there can be a lot of competition within the community over who has the most expensive designer accessories and clothing.

But she added that her ultimate priority is to make sure the house is always “perfect” and that Dougie has everything he wants.

She said, “If he’s happy, I’m happy.”

Holly and Dougie’s love story will be featured in their new movie, The Joyce Family Documentary, on Amazon Prime.