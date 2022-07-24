Former AG Bill Barr says Mexican drug cartels should be wiped off the face of the Earth like ISIS

Former AG Bill Barr said Mexican drug cartels should be wiped off the face of the earth like ISIS because they are far too rich and powerful to prosecute.

Barr, 72, sat down with newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren in talks with Mexican drug cartels.

He compared them to terrorist groups and said they should be treated as such, especially since they were blamed for flooding the US with deadly fentanyl.

‘I think [the Mexicans] should be coerced and coerced into action with us,” he said. “I think we need to be more active against the cartels. I think we should approach the cartels more like ISIS and less like the mafia.”

He also said the individualized prosecutions against cartels are ineffective because they behave “effectively” as “terrorist organizations”.

“And the idea of ​​a case-by-case prosecution to stop these organizations would be like going after ISIS and Syria on the same basis,” he said. “They are building more and more ties with terrorists. Their paramilitaries can take on the Mexican military and they have so much money that they can corrupt any system, the justice system in Mexico.

“Even a normal everyday murder (in Mexico) has about a four percent chance of being caught and prosecuted. It’s a dysfunctional system. So we – I think – the United States can’t let these cartels operate on our borders and poison our country.”

Barr, who served as US Attorney General under Donald Trump in 2019 and 2020, said the cartels are bringing in methamphetamines and other drugs containing fentanyl and “poisoning” Americans who “don’t even know what’s in the drugs.”

In a June border patrol report, cocaine seizures rose a shocking 62 percent and methamphetamine seizures also rose 14 percent. However, the number of heroin and fentanyl attacks fell by 49 and 41 percent.

‘We can reduce the supply, it is most vulnerable at the place of origin. It’s now almost all from Mexico, or at least distributed from Mexico,” he said.

Earlier this month, nine people died and 10 were hospitalized for a fentanyl overdose on July 4 in Gadsden County, Florida.

Mexico’s top drug lord El Chapo is escorted from a plane on Long Island in January 2017

Barr went on to say that “Colombia was a success for years” because the US and the country worked “sync” to destroy the cartels, but said Mexico was more concerned about “hugs, not bullets” and that this was a caused problem.

He said the Mexican government “shares national sovereignty with the cartels.” Barr claimed that the Mexican government is forcing the US to first hand over all their information and clarify what they intend to do before going after the cartels.

“Of course you lose all your resources,” he said.

Under the Trump administration, the country shrunk from ISIS and many were liberated, according to the daily thread. Military leaders reportedly claimed Trump’s aggressive approach was key.

White House special envoy Brett McGurk attributed the change to its success. He said: “These delegations of tactical authorities from the President have really made a difference on the ground.”

The majority of those crossing in June were singles, at 140,000. There were also 51,780 in family units and 15,271 unaccompanied children, as well as six on terrorist lists

Barr claims the Biden administration has “leave the border.”

More than 207,000 migrants were also spotted on the southern border in June. Six of them were on the terrorist list.

Recently, Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met to discuss the immigration crisis at the border.