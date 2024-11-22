Former AFL WAG Sophie Cachia shares the emotional moment she found out she was pregnant with her third child via a sperm donor

Former AFL WAG Sophie Cachia has shared a video showing the moment he told his friends and family She was pregnant with her third child.

The clip begins with a disappointed Sophie putting her hands to her face after receiving several negative pregnancy tests.

From there, the montage video shows an elated Sophie reacting to the news that she will be a mother for the third time.

Sophie can barely contain her excitement and jumps at the news.

The video then shows Sophie breaking the news to those closest to her, with lots of hugs, shared laughter and tears shed.

Captioning the post, Sophie hinted that more images would be available in a YouTube video he planned to post Friday night.

“When everyone knew how long I had waited for this moment,” he wrote. ‘Full video on my YOUTUBE tonight.’

The post was met with an avalanche of comments from followers, with many taking the opportunity to comment on the clip.

‘This precious little girl is already very loved. I love her,” one commented, while another chimed in with something similar: “I literally got goosebumps. This feeling is unlike any other. ‘So beautiful!’

A third summed up the sentiment of many with: ‘Is there anything more special than bringing a baby to life when they’ve been so loved before they even breathe?’ Your tribe is a blessing!’

Sophie revealed to Stellar Earlier this month, she planned to raise her baby as a single mother after conceiving through a sperm donor.

‘My family doesn’t know anything about the donor, I chose this because I don’t think it has any value. “This child is mine and mine alone,” Sophie told the publication.

‘How that child was created or who contributed to its creation is not important. He is an anonymous donor. There is no “dad” title. Where they come from, their background, the height of the donor, none of that is important.

Wearing a blue tracksuit, Sophie can barely contain her excitement and jumps at the news.

Sophie also opened up about her current romance with AFLW star Madison Prespakis and said she was excited about their future together.

‘Never in a million years did I see myself falling in love. “If you had told me I was going to fall in love with one of my closest friends, I would have laughed at you,” he said.

“For the first time since I left my marriage, I said, ‘No, it’s your turn. This is finally your time.” How could I push that away?

She added that while she was scared to start over as a single mother, she was committed to making things work.

Sophie recently returned to using her maiden name Shaw, five years after divorcing her ex-husband Jaryd Cachia.

Although the former WAG retains the last name of her ex-husband and the baby’s father on her Instagram account, the name that appears on her account is now her own.

In July, Sophie surprised her followers after confirming that she was expecting a third child.

The announcement raised questions about the current status of her relationship after she recently became single or if she is going through pregnancy as a single mother.

Sofia She enjoyed a four-year marriage to Jaryd, 33, after tying the knot in October 2015.

The couple welcomed their first child, Bobby, the year before, but after Sophie she gave birth to her daughter Florencia in 2017He began to question his life and identity.

The couple officially They split in 2019 and Sophie moved on the following year with her new partner Alanna Kennedy, a professional soccer player for the Matildas.

Sophie has two children, Bobby, nine, and Florence, seven, with her ex-husband Jaryd Cachia.

The following year Sofia He struck up another romance with WNBL star Maddie Garrick, and Sophie proposed to her athlete partner in March 2022.

Unfortunately, the engagement didn’t last the entire year, and Sophie brutally dumped the basketball player just eight months after the proposal.

Just two months after their separation, Sophie began dating AFLW star Sophie Van De Heuvelalthough they were not made public until April 2023.

Sophie and Heuvel’s relationship lasted a year, and the couple decided to unfollow each other on Instagram in January of this year.