Former AFL star allegedly attacked woman with a machete after breaking into a house in outback town

Former Melbourne Demons star Liam Jurrah is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a house and attacking a woman with a machete in the Northern Territory’s outback city of Yuendumu.

Last month, the 33-year-old was charged with unlawful entry with intent to commit a criminal offense and aggravated assault over the August 2 incident at his hometown.

He was released on bail by Judge Sarah McNamara in Alice Springs Court on August 30 and has been remanded in custody after being denied bail.

Jurrah played 36 games for Melbourne from 2009-2012, scoring 38 goals and leading the score for the Demons in 2011.

Nicknamed the ‘Warlpiri Wizard’, he won the Mark of the Year award in 2010 and received an AFL Rising Star nomination after scoring four goals against Port Adelaide in round 15 of his first year in the big league.

Known for his spectacular playing style, Jurrah was named the Northern Territory Young Australian of the Year in 2010, but that season was ruined for him when he dislocated his shoulder in a pre-season match.

He made history as the first initiated Indigenous player from a remote community in central Australia to play in the AFL.

Yuendumu, located 290 km northwest of Alice Springs, has recently been hit by violence and unrest due to disputes between family groups.