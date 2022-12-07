Former ABC presenter charged by NSW Police with commercial supply of drugs worth $600,000

[noscript_1]

A former ABC radio host has been arrested after police allegedly caught him with $600,000 worth of illegal drugs following two raids on hotel rooms.

Ashley Hall, 52, was an ABC radio journalist who hosted current affairs shows AM, PM and The World Today for the public broadcaster.

Hall, who resides in Burwood in Sydney, was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged by police with multiple drug offences, including possession and supply of prohibited drugs.

He was denied bail and faced Downing Center Local Court on Thursday.

Former ABC radio journalist Ashley Hall (right) has been charged with drug offenses after he was allegedly caught with $600,000 worth of cocaine, MDMA and methamphetamine.

Police placed search warrants on two hotel rooms at Wentworth Street and Bond Street in Sydney shortly after Hall’s arrest.

Officers discovered 500 MDMA tablets, 100 g of cocaine, 3.2 kg of 1,4-butanediol, 700 g of methylamphetamine, more than 1 kg of cannabis, and more than $70,000 in cash during the raids which were seized.

Police claimed the drugs have an estimated street value of $600,000.

More to come.