Formed under pressure, Arnie’s rough diamonds outshine Golden Generation

What about this from coach Graham Arnold? “We’ve been called ‘the invincible underdogs’ all over the world,” he said. “Everyone is an underdog until you succeed. Australia is the underdog, and we like that. We like our backs against the wall, and no one giving us a chance, and going out there and fighting the way of the Aussie spirit. That is our strength.” With all due respect to Arnold, we cannot find any evidence that the Socceroos are labeled “the invincible underdogs” by anyone, and implicit in that tag is the expectation that Australia will win the World Cup – which we would all be in favor of, but until Maty Ryan holds up that glittering trophy at Lusail Stadium on December 18, that won’t work either. Mathew Leckie and his Socceroos teammates celebrate his goal against Denmark. Credit:AP It’s a tough gig, coming up with a name company this, but as for the general idea that this current generation of Socceroos players, the unannounced fighters who have revitalized the sport with their campaign in Qatar, have a broader, bespoke deserve recognition? No arguments here.

In fact, you could reasonably argue that what Arnold’s men have achieved so far is actually better than what the 2006 class under Guus Hiddink did at the World Cup in Germany. Before we get too deep, a disclaimer: This is the most imprecise science, a classic cafe or coffee shop debate with no right or wrong answers. But if we’re going to do it, let’s at least look at the data. Australia’s 2006 squad was the best collection of individual players the country has ever taken to a major tournament. Cahill, Viduka and Kewell were among 10 players out of 23 named by Hiddink to play regularly in the English Premier League. John Aloisi was in La Liga with Alaves, Jason Culina with top Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, Scott Chipperfield on his way to becoming a club legend with FC Basel, Switzerland’s perennial UEFA Champions League participant, and Mark Bresciano and Vince Grella were Serie A regulars at Parma. Zeljko Kalac was signed to AC Milan, but as a backup goalkeeper who rarely played. The Socceroos were ranked No. 42 in the world at the time. Their Group F opponents: Japan (18), whom they defeated 3-1; Brazil (1), which they defeated 2-0; and Croatia (23), who held them to a 2-2 draw – although it’s worth remembering that referee Graham Poll, who had a famously shocking night in Stuttgart, blew the final whistle just as Aloisi scored what was the winning match would have been a goal for Australia. That would have meant two wins for the Socceroos, but the history books show they won one, lost one, drew one and were knocked out by Francesco Totti’s heartbreaking last-minute penalty to eventual champions Italy in the Round of 16 .

All up: four points. The 2022 vintage beat them. Sure, they were thoroughly outclassed 4-1 by France (ranked No. 4 by FIFA and the defending champions) in their opener, but back-to-back 1-0 wins over Tunisia (No. 30) and Denmark (No. 10) scored a total of six points, making it the best World Cup pool return Australia has ever had. “The universe is paying us back for all the hard work we’ve done. The universe looks down on us and repays the support, the sacrifices the players and staff have made through it all.” Graham Arnold What makes it look even better is the nature of the squad. Prior to kick-off in Doha, no one outside the Aussie Sokkah bubble could name more than a few. There are only two players inside who are signed from clubs in Europe’s top five leagues – Awer Mabil (CF Cadiz) and Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona) – and not only do they not play regularly, but they have only had supporting roles. with the Socceroos in Qatar. Maclaren, Mathew Leckie and Craig Goodwin, who have played in all three games, are toiling away in the A-League, a league that Arnold says deserves a little more respect given its importance to Australia. They’re all now certified icons of the sport, but on paper, man for man, how many of our current 26-man roster would you inherit their “golden generation” ancestors? To squeeze a line from the A-League’s inaugural marketing campaign: not much, if any. That’s not disrespectful, but rather underscores the magnitude of what they’ve accomplished so far, and the extent to which they’ve played above and beyond their supposed station.

And that’s without talking about what they’ve had to go through to get here. Hiddink’s team qualified through Oceania, which was a breeze until their two-legged confrontation with Uruguay and Aloisi’s penalty kick. This lot played 20 games during their qualifying campaign, highlighted by Andrew Redmayne’s penalty antics – and only four of them were on home soil due to the pandemic, forcing them into hotel quarantine during tough spells and often leaving Arnold “unable to play his choosing best players because of circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Socceroos coach Graham Arnold celebrates with Bailey Wright after the victory in Denmark. Credit:Getty Images “The best thing is – and I’m trying to look at the positive, I really believe this has been pivotal – COVID has helped bring this team together and unite the culture, the family culture of brotherhood and camaraderie,” said Arnold. “These guys were in lockdown. When we were in hotels, they couldn’t get off the floor they were sitting on. They had to socialize with each other in the social area by playing pool or table tennis or whatever. That really united the players as a family environment. “The universe is paying us back for all the hard work we’ve done. The universe looks down on us and repays the support, the sacrifices the players and staff have made through it all.”