Formation of dwarf galaxy observed using India’s AstroSat

The background is an optical tricolor image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. The small box (left) shows an example of a dwarf galaxy observed with the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope on AstroSat. AstroSat detected extremely blue star-forming clumps at the outer edge of the galaxy (3-color UV optical image shown in zoomed box). Credit: Ministry of Science and Technology, India



An international team of researchers has observed some of the formation of a dwarf galaxy, which helps explain how they evolve from a dwarf state to maturity. In their article published in the magazine Naturethe group describes finding evidence of maturation in such galaxies.

Previous research has shown that there are dwarf galaxies in the universe. Such galaxies typically consist of only a few billion stars, compared to mature galaxies such as the Milky Way, which have 200 to 400 billion stars. Previous research has also suggested that some dwarf galaxies could evolve into more mature galaxies, but how that could happen is not clear. In this new effort, the researchers pointed the AstroSat space telescope at several blue compact dwarf galaxies, estimated to be about 1.5 to 3.9 billion light-years from Earth. The team then used the ultraviolet imaging telescope aboard AstroSat, India’s first multi-wavelength space telescope, to look for evidence of star-forming activity.

Previous attempts to observe star formation in dwarf galaxies have been hampered by their low brightness, small size and the low mass of the objects they contain. These problems have been overcome with AstroSat because of its telescope’s high resolving power and its ability to capture multiple wavelengths of light simultaneously, as well as because it was equipped with UV deep-field imaging technology.

Analyzing 17 hours of data from AstroSat, the researchers found evidence of material moving from the outer edges of 11 dwarf galaxies toward the center. The researchers note that such accretion would lead to a buildup of material in the galaxy’s innermost regions, which they believe could lead to the formation of stars and other bodies, such as planets and moons. They further suggest that such material is likely drawn in by torsion of gas and stellar complexes.

The researchers suggest that their observations are just one step towards understanding how dwarf galaxies evolve into mature galaxies with many more stars in them.

