Fork me: ‘Fall’ movie removed over 30 F-bombs with deepfake dub technology

Without a sufficient production budget for new shoots, the director of upcoming action thriller val says the team turned to AI technology to remove more than thirty F-bombs to convert the R rating into a much more checkout-friendly PG-13, Variety reports.

The problem – which has now turned into a nifty little marketing hook – apparently arose when the indie film was picked up by Lionsgate for a cinematic release, with an R rating (meaning that children under 17 can’t watch the film without an adult present). ) would limit its box office potential when released in the US on August 12.

“When we were filming the movie, we didn’t know if we were R or PG-13, so I said the F word so many times,” said one of the movie stars, Virginia Gardner. “I think [director Scott Mann] wanted to kill me in the post when we tried to get a PG-13 rating. Thanks to machine learning, the final film is said to have family-friendly lines like, “Now we’re stuck on this stupid tower in the middle of fucking nowhere.”

“Now we’re stuck on this stupid tower in the middle of damn nowhere”

Variety reports that the swap was made possible thanks to the film’s director, Scott Mann by chance portion as co-CEO of Flawless, a company that specializes in using its TrueSync AI technology to translate movies between different languages. The technology is designed to provide “seamless” lip syncing, making it seem as if the film’s original actors are speaking and performing in a completely different language.

“For a film like this, we can’t reshoot it. We’re not a big tent pole… we don’t have the resources, we don’t have the time, more than anything,” Mann said in an interview. The film was shot with IMAX cameras in the middle of California’s Mojave Desert with a modest production budget of just $3 million, meaning reshooting would have cost time and money that simply wasn’t available. “What really saved this movie and brought it to a wider audience was technology,” Mann said. Variety reports that the virtual redubs were completed in less than two weeks.

While adapting a movie for its original release isn’t generally as controversial as the edits it’s made when it’s already in theaters (*cough* Maclunkey), it always feels like a shame as a director’s original vision not getting a public release. And a little indie movie like val seems unlikely an uncensored director’s cut will be released after the initial cinematic run.

While val Using AI to alter individual words, there’s hope that machine learning can ensure that entire movies are made available in different languages ​​seamlessly, without the telltale lip-syncing issues that make current dubbing efforts such an eyesore.

In 2020, Polish film The champion became the first movie to be completely rebranded virtually in another language (English), what it did thanks to technology from Tel Aviv-based startup Adapt Entertainment. VFX focused YouTube channel Corridor Crew had bad luck of the technology in a video you can watch below (starting at about 10 minutes).