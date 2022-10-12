Forget the rumors–there’s never been a better time to buy a new iPad

If you’ve been waiting for just the right time to buy a new tablet, your moment has come. As part of its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is discounting all iPad models, with many at all-time low prices. You must be a Prime member to get the best prices on most sales here, but you can easily sign up for a free trial.

Here are the best deals for every iPad model Apple sells:

Our favorite here is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $250 off (and all other stock options are $200 off). Yes, it’s big, but you get the very best Apple has to offer, including an incredible Retina XDR display, Face ID and an M1 processor. If you want something less, $100 off the iPad mini is also pretty spectacular, and if you’re on a budget, we’ve never seen a sale that knocks $60 off the entry-level iPad, which is a great tablet for kids. Most colors are included and configurations are also on sale, so if you need something specific, click around and see if it’s on sale.

These prices are almost impossible to beat, even on Black Friday. Even with rumors that Apple will launch a new iPad Pro and entry-level iPad in just a few weeks, we definitely recommend you buy one with these deep discounts. Amazon’s sale runs until the end of today, so you better act fast if you want one.