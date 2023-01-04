Forget the Alps, head to the Highlands: Scotland enjoys ideal skiing conditions

Scotland’s recent heavy snowfall has seen a wave of skiers scrambling for the slopes, while some of Europe’s famous mountain ranges are turning to slush and mud after unusually warm weather.

Families enjoyed a day on the snowy slopes at the Lecht Ski Center at Strathdon in the Cairngorms, Scottish Highlands, after a cold spell over the festive season.

This is in stark contrast to Europe’s alpine resorts, which saw record temperatures over the New Year and threaten to cancel this year’s ski season.

The ski center of Lecht was packed with families enjoying a day on the slopes on December 30

In contrast, a ski slope in Schruns, Austria appeared remarkably bare on Dec. 28 as Europe grapples with unusually warm weather

Heavy snowfall in Scotland has led to a surge of skiers rushing to the slopes, while Europe’s famous mountain ranges turn to slush and mud after unusually warm weather.

Nigel Hake, operations manager at the Lecht Ski Centre, said the slopes were ‘very popular’ with locals and holidaymakers who flock to the resort.

He said the recent cold snap had led to a ‘good layer of natural snow on the eastern side of the Cairngorms’ that ‘brought people out’.

Most of the ski center’s runs are completely covered in soft snow on Wednesday, with some icy patches.

Mr Hake added that the fact that there were no Covid-19 restrictions for the first time in three years was also a factor in this year’s popularity.

“People are trying to get out and enjoy normalcy,” he said.

“During the years of Covid lockdowns, we had the best snow for years, but people weren’t allowed to use it and were a little frustrated.

“People are happy to be on the road again.”

Images show the snowfall in Scotland yesterday, ideal for skiing

Skiers in Glencoe have been hitting the slopes in recent days to make the most of the good conditions

Lee Hardy of Braemar Mountain Sports, at Glenshee Ski Resort, said conditions were right for this time of year.

He said: ‘We had a lot of snow two weeks ago and some of it has melted, but currently there are seven runs open in Glenshee, the weather is good and the snow is soft.

“We had some rain yesterday but temperatures will drop again with more snow forecast for the weekend so basically this will consolidate the snow and hopefully firm up the base.

‘There are some good conditions for ski touring especially on the back bowls and for families the weather has been good so the ski center has been busy over the holiday period.’

A woman and her child enjoy a holiday day out at the Lecht Ski Center at Strathdon in the Cairgorms

The slopes of the Lecht Ski Center in the Scottish Highlands were packed with people

A woman and her young child enjoy a sleigh ride on the snowy slopes in the Cairngorms

Nevis Range general manager Chris O’Brien said their sledding area had welcomed 2,500 visitors over Christmas and New Year.

As the ski season kicks off in Scotland, many of the mountain resort’s slopes opened on Monday.

Despite last night’s rain washing away some of the snow, more forecast for later in the week meant a ‘bumper’ weekend ahead.

Mr O’Brien said some of the world’s leading sports brands, such as Commencal and Oakley, had invested in the area as a sign of ‘confidence in Scottish skiing and mountain biking on Nevis Range’.

The Lecht ski center was packed with skiers enjoying a day on the slopes on December 30

The Met Office recorded 8cm of snowfall on Sunday at their station in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, with an expected depth in the mountains.

However, climbers are advised to exercise caution outside the resorts after eight avalanches have been recorded in the past 48 hours.

A 48-year-old rock climber died on the north face of Ben Nevis following an avalanche on New Year’s Day, while another man, 40, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, alpine ski resorts have plunged into crisis after half of France’s pistes closed due to a winter heat wave in Europe.

January’s unprecedented “heat dome” has produced temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees Celsius (50 to 68 Fahrenheit) from France to western Russia — with several temperature records broken over New Year’s weekend.

At least seven countries – including Denmark, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic – have seen the warmest January weather on record, while the Swiss resort of Adelboden recorded temperatures above freezing even at 2,500 feet.

Le Semnoz in France pictured last week (left) and during a more snowy time in 2018 (right)

Frustrated skiers have posted videos of them slaloming across narrow patches of ice flanked by grass and sharing their annoyance at the lack of snow on the slopes. Meanwhile, there has been a rush for refunds from some vacationers.

Grass, rocks and dirt were visible in some of Europe’s skiing hotspots, such as Austria’s Innsbruck, Villars-sur-Ollon and Lenggries in Germany.

Resorts at lower elevations in France and Switzerland have been hardest hit by the warmer weather and heavy rains, which have devastated snow-covered slopes. Austria and Italy have slightly more favorable conditions, but more snow is needed for skiing.

The heat dome — which forms when an area of ​​high pressure stays above the same area and traps warm air below — has also sparked further warnings about climate change.

Villars-Sur-Ollon in Switzerland closed last week (left) due to lack of snow. Pictured right: The season in snowier times

Many resort bosses are now in crisis talks about whether they can stay open, while The Times reports that others say the “heartbreaking” situation has forced them to close their slopes to skiers.

There are fears for the safety of the guests, with doctors saying the conditions mean they are now receiving as many ski fall casualties as they did at Easter.

More than half of France’s resorts have closed, including at least ten in the French Pyrenees and dozens in the Isère region of the French Alps.

The Swiss resort of Splugen-Tambo was the latest to close in the country following the hottest New Year’s Day on record at some resorts.

The seaside town of Adelboden recorded a temperature of 15C (59F).