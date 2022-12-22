Forget teen rebels! People aged 95 and OVER regularly engage in ‘small acts of resistance’

Forget teenage rebels — people over 95 regularly engage in “small acts of defiance and subversion” to maintain a sense of control, a new study finds.

Researchers from the University of York and Newcastle University interviewed a group of people in their late 90s to see what the key elements were for maintaining a positive outlook on life.

In general, the elderly were happy and satisfied with life in their old age. This was influenced by remembering past successes, managing their care needs, and appearing “outwardly presentable.”

However, the most important factor in keeping older people happy was maintaining their independence – even if it meant rebelling against those who tried to help them.

What consequences does the loss of independence have for the over-95s? A study by the University of York and the University of Nottingham found that people over the age of 95 generally lead happy and contented lives. Researchers discovered that the elderly like to maintain their autonomy. If the elderly felt a sense of loss, they would find a way to incorporate it into their lives anyway. For example, if an elderly person once enjoyed sports but was no longer able to participate, he would join a local club that practiced that sport.

These petty defiant acts included directing caregivers about performing procedures, calling themselves “non-fallers,” and even, as with children and teens, demanding when it’s bedtime.

Other defiant actions included refusing medicines and refusing to make plans for the future, such as further care or even funeral arrangements.

While participants said they “chose their battles” when it came to these protests, the study found that these behaviors were to maintain autonomy and control over their own lives.

One woman interviewed tried to convey to doctors that she has no problem with falling over, she just ‘slides’.

Pauline, in her 90s, explained: ‘When I last fell, I said to the doctor, ‘I’m not falling.’

He said, ‘Well, what do you call it? I said, ‘A slide.

“I’m not even hurting myself, I’m just sliding down.”

Similarly, 95-year-old Pamela tried to resist moving into a wheelchair, in what her daughter described as an “uphill struggle.”

Pamela said, “When they got the wheelchair, I thought, ‘I don’t want this.’

“But in the end I had to give in.”

Family relationships prove difficult Family relationships were the most complex issues that people over 95 felt affected their lives. Those who felt more satisfied in life were generally the ones who made decisions about their own care and well-being. This included control over when to ask for help and when to ignore advice from children or grandchildren. Changing boundaries and power dynamics within family life influenced the way individuals viewed life. One man said he regretted telling his family about a fall because his children thought he needed more care. The study explained: ‘Often maintaining independence has been a struggle between family and caregivers and the individual’s autonomous decision-making.’ In most situations, it was daughters who took on caring responsibilities, such as meal preparation, cleaning, and personal care. Some participants realized that they actively needed help from their families, while others feared that they were a burden. Independence was a key factor in what many saw as preserving their dignity.

In the study, the researchers interviewed 23 people between the ages of 97 and 99.

The interviews focused on the pros and cons of being among the oldest in society, placing them in the context of the individual’s own life.

The overriding theme for all the 90-year-olds interviewed was that they continue to live happy, enjoyable lives and are satisfied with what they have achieved in life.

It found that there were five key elements to maintaining a positive life in old age.

While the most important aspect of staying happy was maintaining a sense of independence, it took a total of five factors to create a positive outlook.

These were being able to reflect on past successes, normalize the impact of ill health, be ‘outwardly presentable’ and have control over whether or not family needs help.

Professor Joy Adamson, from the University of York’s Department of Health Sciences, said: ‘People in the UK are living longer than ever before and so it is important that we understand the experience of older age so that society can support them but also give them the dignity that comes with independence.

“We found that study participants saw themselves as content with their lives, despite their world shrinking, and with poor health and other challenges, they were able to take pleasure in the smaller things of their daily routines and events.

‘Being independent emerged strongly as a way of explaining their continued passion for life and was strongly equated with feelings of dignity and youthfulness.

“Taking a little risk, especially with their health, was also important to maintain their autonomy, especially with the family, where children had now become the caretaker.”

Professor Adamson explained that sometimes it meant older people striving for independence would take risks, even if the person was in poor health.

For example, some participants refused to wear emergency bracelet buzzers because they felt the risk of becoming unwell was worth it in itself to maintain control of their lives.

One contestant, Margaret, appeared to have accidentally ‘lost her bracelet’.

She laughingly explained in an interview, “I don’t wear a call button, no, I don’t have anything like that.

“I seem to remember having one at a time. Maybe I put it away.’

Professor Adamson said: ‘This was an important finding because it makes us rethink how the elders in society view safety and risk.

“Those can be at odds with those who provide informal or formal care.

‘While devices such as emergency buzzers have their advantages, the question is, what is the cost to the older person in terms of fear and anger about loss of autonomy? Should we look for a better balance between surviving and thriving?’

The study was published in PLOS One.

