Forget drugs. Biden’s open border lets Mexican cartels make more cash trafficking PEOPLE nowadays

Mexico’s criminal cartels today make more money trafficking people than drugs, exploiting the Biden administration’s lax border security and forcing migrants into years of debt service, a former Texas lawman warns.

Speaking to a think tank, Jaeson Jones, a retired captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the United States is not meeting the threat posed by heavily armed Mexican gangs such as the Gulf and Sinaloa cartels.

He described a “tectonic shift” in the operation of the cartels, which have made about $13 billion from trafficking migrants across the border and making them repay a transit debt when they start earning wages in the United States.

His comments, broadcast in a podcast on Thursday, echoing those of US border guards who spoke to DailyMail.com on a recent visit to the border at El Paso, Texas, as a steady stream of migrants crossed the Rio Grande and turned in.

Like legislation proposed by Republican senators Roger Marshall and Rick Scott, Jones says the Biden administration should designate Mexico’s cartels as foreign terrorist groups — as was done with ISIS and Al Qaeda — to better crack down on their activities.

During a visit to the border, DailyMail.com saw a steady stream of migrants crossing the Rio Grande River on foot from Mexico into the US before handing themselves in to border guards

Migrants cross the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico to El Paso in the United States. Jason Jones, a former Texas lawman, says they must repay a debt to the cartels that helped them to the border

A U.S. Border Patrol agent detains immigrants who had crossed the border from Mexico near the All-American Canal on September 28, 2022 near Yuma, Arizona

Jaeson Jones, a retired captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety, says cartels are smuggling more drugs than people today

“We have literally hundreds of thousands of people crossing into Gulf Cartel territory,” Jones said in a podcast broadcast by the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

“They didn’t have the money in advance to pay. So now they are in debt to these cartels. So they crossed that river, they are allowed to enter the United States, the federal government then sends these people to every state in the country. Yet they are indebted to a criminal organization in a foreign country for years, if not decades, to come.’

US border guards are grappling with a wave of migrants crossing from Mexico. Authorities stopped migrants 2.15 million times from October to August, the first time the number exceeded 2 million during the government’s fiscal year.

That was a 39 percent increase from 1.54 million stops in the same period a year earlier. August is the latest month for which data is available.

Border crossings have been fueled in part by repeat cruisers, as there are no legal consequences for being deported under a pandemic-era rule that denies the right to seek asylum. Still, the numbers are very high.

About a decade ago, local gangs charged migrants just $100 to cross the border, Jones said.

Nowadays, Mexicans must disappear with $2,500 and migrants from Central America $3,000. Those from China pay $5,000, and Russians and Middle Easterners must pay $9,000, he added.

The gangs and their so-called ‘coyote’ smuggling experts charge more to transit people up to and across the border. The latest influx comes mostly from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, according to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Cartel gangsters call migrants ‘the gift that keeps on giving’ because they have to pay the wages they earn in the United States, Jones said.

They use the money to acquire military-grade weapons, buy off Mexican politicians and in some cases run ‘parallel governments’ in areas effectively under their control, Jones said.

Cartel revenue from human trafficking has risen from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion this year, estimates Homeland Security Investigations, the federal agency that investigates such cases, according to New York Times.

The cartels are now multibillion dollar complex international operations, with the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) operating in at least 50 countries each, Jones said.

A Haitian family crosses the Rio Grande River from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to El Paso, in the United States, assisted by a Customs and Border Protection official

Migrants in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody are processed along the border with Mexico, where many make asylum claims

They are equipped with assault rifles bought from American stores and smuggled back across the border, as well as everything from belt-fed machine guns from Central America and Russian-made rocket-propelled grenades, he added.

“They’re here, and the failures of the southwest border are being felt across this country, in all sorts of forms,” ​​Jones said.

Cartel muscle was on display Wednesday in the violence-plagued southwestern Mexican state of Guerrero, where a shootout between rival gangs left 18 dead, including a mayor, Mexican authorities said Thursday.

The organized crime groups La Familia Michoacana and Los Tequileros appeared to be involved.

Jones called on the United States to designate cartels as foreign terrorist groups, making it illegal for individuals to aid them, freezing their assets, stopping their international money flows and preventing members from entering America.

The White House did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

US President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing other countries in the Americas to absorb more people fleeing their homes.

DailyMail.com visited El Paso to see the immigration crisis firsthand. It helps more than 500 migrants each day board buses to New York and Chicago and helps with travel plans elsewhere in the US

El Paso moved its migrant problem to a processing facility on the outskirts of the city. DailyMail.com saw lines of immigrants – mostly young men, but also many families – waiting to board buses for the next leg of their journey

About 6.8 million people have left Venezuela since an economic crisis took hold in 2014 for the country of 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, including more than 2.4 million who are in neighboring Colombia.

Venezuelan migration to the United States fell sharply early this year after Mexico restricted air travel, but has surged in recent months as more come overland through Panama’s notoriously dangerous Darien Gap jungle terrain.

The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida – Greg Abbott, Doug Ducey and Ron DeSantis – have made headlines by busing or flying migrants to Democratic-led areas in the northern US to highlight the crisis.

Yet even Democratic administrations like El Paso, a border city in Texas, are transporting thousands of migrants to Chicago and New York, calling it only a ‘humanitarian’ mission, a DailyMail.com investigation revealed.

US voters favor Republicans over Democrats to tackle immigration and crime issues, suggesting the Republican emphasis on border security could help it in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, an Ipsos poll showed this week.

Forty percent of registered voters said Republicans were the party best suited to address immigration, compared with 32 percent who chose Democrats, according to the survey of 4,415 adults between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3.

Rising inflation remains a major concern for US voters, but crime and immigration are seen as important issues to motivate core Republican supporters to turn out and vote – and to win over independents and moderate Democrats.