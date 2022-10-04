Forget about a new Plaza Accord

Ajay Rajadhyaksha is the worldwide chair of research at Barclays.

Around the world, the dollar’s surge is hurting economies, rocking financial markets and leaving havoc behind. Some central banks are now pushing back.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China became the last central bank to step in, trying to slow the pace of the renminbi’s depreciation against the dollar. A week before that, the Japanese Ministry of Finance started intervention. The Reserve Bank of India has tried to slow down the rupee’s depreciation, and the Bank of England has been forced to point to monstrous rate hikes after sterling plunged to a multi-decade low.

Which may sound strange to some. After all, countries like China have been accused in the past of artificially preventing their currencies from stronger. Indeed, governments often like weaker currencies. It makes exports more attractive, attracts more foreign tourists and can be a relatively inexpensive way to increase a country’s competitiveness.

But only up to a point, and as long as the move is contained. And the 2022 dollar rally was anything but. The ensuing runaway currency weakness elsewhere could lead to both capital flight and future inflation as imports become more expensive, forcing central banks to tighten more than they intended.

No wonder, then, that rumors are quickly spreading about a new “Plaza Accord”, à la the 1985 agreement between the world’s largest economies to effect a significant depreciation of the US dollar to mitigate the ill effects on many other countries.

More recently, in February 2016 we saw a so-called “Shanghai Agreement‘” after the dollar boomed, eventually leading to months and months of capital flight from China and threatening global growth and financial stability.

Although no official pact was announced – unlike in 1985 – the Fed quietly stepped back from its walking cycle. In December 2015, the Fed’s “dot plot” had promised four quarter-point increases in 2016. Instead, the Fed waited until the end of the year and only raised it once. The greenback started to weaken from late February and financial markets, which had a terrible start in 2016, settled down.

We’ve been inundated with customer inquiries over the past few days asking if a repeat is likely now. With global policymakers meeting in mid-October for the IMF meetings in Washington, DC, surely a new Plaza accord is imminent? Yes, the most important step for any new dollar deal is for the Fed to halt its planned hikes. Without it, nothing will work. But surely Fed officials are willing, given the damage a strong dollar is now doing elsewhere?

No chance. Like Tom Pettythe Fed will not back down.

First, while the dollar’s strength may lead to higher inflation in other economies, it does not lead to much lower inflation in the US. Because many of the world’s goods and services are denominated in dollars, the prices of US imports fall much less than one might think as the dollar strengthens. In addition, the US is a fairly inward-looking economy; trade and the associated price impact is almost never a sufficiently important factor for the macro outlook.

And most importantly, the US economy is still far too strong for the Fed to change course just for the rest of the world. This isn’t 2016, when US inflation was below 2 percent for most of the year. With inflation at 8-8.5 percent for much of this year, the Fed simply has no room to back down.

And while there are signs that the rest of the world is in pain, take a look at the recent batch of US data. PCE’s core inflation is close to 5 percent and the latest report was stronger than consensus. The personal consumption and spending figures a few days ago surprised positively.

Yes, the housing market is struggling, but the Fed has brushed that off and has focused almost exclusively on the red-hot job market, which of late continues to create nearly 400,000 jobs a month.

There are also no signs that the labor market is slowing down significantly. While the last jobs report was four weeks ago, the first jobless claims have been falling for several weeks and remain remarkably low. And with no evidence of a reversal, the Fed remains in its path. The dot plot pointed to a 75 basis point rise in interest rates in October and another 50 bps in December, and it’s hard to imagine them changing their minds because of the economic difficulties outside the US.

And no one can accuse them of hiding their intentions. Even as UK financial markets saw unprecedented volatility last week, Fed speaker after Fed speaker sounded an aggressive tone.

Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard warned of the dangers of withdrawing from walks too early. President of San Francisco Mary Daly, often seen as a dove, stressed that fighting inflation was the Fed’s number one priority right now. The St. Louis Feds James Bullard the impact of the dollar’s strength weakened. Even more emphatic was the Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mesterwho said even a recession wouldn’t stop the Fed from taking steps to restore price stability.

These are fighting words – and they suggest that a U-turn-on policy is out of the question, no matter how much stronger the dollar gets in the near term.

In the coming weeks, many of the world’s policymakers will no doubt fly to DC and argue for a postponement. But the Fed will be compassionate, but unfazed. To anyone hoping for a new Plaza Accord, we can only say good luck.