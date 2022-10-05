‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Conservation groups in the US find elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals like deer – leading to health advice in some places where hunting and fishing are lifestyles and important parts of the economy.

Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine, where legions of hunters try to catch a buck each fall. Sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their persistence in the environment, PFAS are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and non-stick clothing.

The US Environmental Protection Agency launched an effort last year to limit pollution from the chemicals, which are linked to health problems, including cancer and low birth weight.

But the discovery of the chemicals in wildlife that are hunted for sports and food poses a new challenge that some states have taken on by providing “don’t eat” advice for deer and fish and expanding testing for PFAS therein.

“The fact that there’s an additional threat to the wildlife — the wildlife that people go to hunt and fish on — is a threat to those industries, and to how people think about hunting and fishing,” said Jennifer Hill, associate director of the Great Lakes Regional Center for the National Wildlife Federation.

PFAS chemicals are receiving increasing attention from public health and environmental authorities, in part because they do not degrade or break down slowly in the environment and can remain in a person’s bloodstream for life.

The chemicals enter the environment through the production of consumer goods and waste. They have also been used in fire-fighting foam and in agriculture. Sewage sludge contaminated with PFAS has long been used in fields as manure and compost.

In Maine, where the chemicals were detected hundreds of times the federal health advisory level in well water, lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that required manufacturers to report their use of the chemicals and phase them out by 2030. Environmental health advocates have said Maine’s law could serve as a model for other states, with some working on their own PFAS legislation.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a law in September banning the chemicals in cosmetics sold in the state. And more than 20 states have proposed or passed limits for PFAS in drinking water, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

More tests are likely to show the chemicals are present in wildlife other than deer, such as wild turkeys and fish, said David Trahan, executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, a hunting and outdoor advocacy group.

The discovery could have a short-term negative impact on outdoor tourism, Trahan said. “If people don’t want to hunt and fish, how are we going to manage those species?” he said. “You get it in your water, you get it in your food, you get it in the wild.”

Maine was one of the first states to discover PFAS in deer. The state last year issued a “don’t eat” advice for deer harvested in the Fairfield area, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Portland, after several animals tested positive for elevated levels.

The state is now expanding testing to more animals in a larger area, said Nate Webb, director of the wildlife division at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. “Lab capacity has been challenging,” he said, “but I suspect more facilities will come online to ease that burden — in Maine and elsewhere in the country.”

Wisconsin has tested deer, ducks and geese for PFAS and as a result issued a “don’t eat” advisory for deer liver around Marinette, about 89 kilometers north of Green Bay. The state also asked fishermen to reduce consumption of Lake Superior’s popular rainbow eel to one meal per month.

Some chemicals, including PFAS, can build up in the liver over time as the organ filters the chemicals out of the blood, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told hunters. New Hampshire authorities have also issued a recommendation to avoid consuming deer liver.

Michigan was the first state to assess PFAS in deer, said Tammy Newcomb, senior executive assistant director for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The state issued its first “don’t eat” advice for deer caught in and near Oscoda Township in 2018. Michigan has since issued an advisory against eating organs, such as liver and kidneys, from deer, fish or other game anywhere in the state. It has also studied waterfowl statewide in areas of PFAS surface water contamination.

The state’s extensive testing has also proved helpful in helping authorities figure out which areas do not have a PFAS problem, Newcomb said.

“People like to put their arms in the air and say we can’t help it. I like to point to our results and say that’s not true,” Newcomb said. “Finding PFAS as a pollutant of concern was the exception, not the rule.”

The chemical has also been found in crustaceans collected recreationally and commercially. Scientists at the Florida International University Institute of Environment sampled more than 150 oysters from across the state and discovered PFAS in every oyster, according to their study in August. Natalia Soares Quinete, an assistant professor in the institute’s chemistry and biochemistry department, described the chemicals as “a long-lasting poison” that endangers human health.

dr. Leo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine who has studied PFAS, said the best way to avoid negative health effects is to reduce exposure. But Trasande said that’s difficult because the chemicals are so common and long-lasting in the environment.

“If you see it in humans, you’re probably going to see the effects in animals,” he said.

Wildlife authorities have tried to notify hunters of the presence of PFAS in deer with signs in hunting areas and with advice on social media and the Internet. One such sign, in Michigan, told hunters that high amounts of PFAS “can be found in deer and can be harmful to your health.”

Kip Adams, Chief Conservation Officer of the National Deer Association, said the discovery of PFAS in states like Maine and Michigan is of great concern to hunters.

“With the amount of game my family eats, I can’t imagine not being able to,” Adams said. “So far everything we’ve done has revolved around sharing information and making sure people know about it.”

