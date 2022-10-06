Forestry leaders scramble to turn massive new funding into trees

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Foresters, nurseries and urban planners have long sought funding to grow more trees, replant burned areas and help marginalized communities prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Suddenly the money isn’t the problem – it’s figuring out how to spend it.

“We went from a dripping faucet to a tsunami wave,” said Kasten Dumroese, national nursery specialist and research plant physiologist with the US Forest Service. “It’s exciting and terrifying at the same time.”

That “tsunami wave” comes from a pair of bills signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021 and August this year. The infrastructure and climate packages set aside billions of dollars to reforest millions of acres, plant trees in underserved communities, restore landscapes burned by wildfires, revive nursery programs and restore mined land.

The funding is intended to address the loss of forest landscape due to forest fires, drought, diseases and pests. Forests are under threat from climate change and some leaders are paying more attention to the critical role they play in sequestering carbon and providing “green infrastructure” in urban areas.

Several federal agencies will oversee the distribution of the money, in some cases through competitive subsidies and in others by state. Many of the new programs are designed to run over a 10-year period.

The money will strengthen federal agencies, states, tribes, local governments and private landowners. And at all levels, officials are struggling to get ready to put the dollars into action. Last week, many of those leaders gathered in Missoula, Montana, for a conference on reforestation organized by the Western Forest and Conservation Nursery Association, the Intertribal Nursery Council and Intermountain Container Seedling Growers.

Agency officials and industry leaders told attendees that the increase in funding requires commensurate investment in the ‘reforestation pipeline’. After all, nursery managers can’t grow more trees if they don’t collect more seeds first. Growers cannot put all their seedlings in the landscape if forest owners do not have the right incentives to plant more trees. None of these efforts can be scaled up without serious investment in staff. And one kink in that pipeline could slow the entire effort.

“We have the money now, but we don’t have the infrastructure or the people in place,” said Peggy Olwell, chief of the Federal Bureau of Land Management’s Plant Conservation Program, who speaks broadly about the forestry community.

Olwell said her agency alone will need about 1 billion pounds of seed for revegetation, a “conservative estimate.” Some are produced through investments in seed orchards, while others must be collected by climbers who climb trees in the wild.

Research by the nonprofit organizations American Forests and The Nature Conservancy found that more than 130 million acres in the United States, including land burned by wildfires or once used for agriculture, have the potential to be reforested. But even reaching the halfway mark by 2040 would require 3 billion seedlings per year — far more than the 1.3 billion grown today.

Federal agencies are beginning to roll out plans to distribute the funding enshrined in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Biden signed last November. One measure is removing the cap on the Reforestation Trust Fund, a program to plant trees in national forests that was previously capped at $30 million a year. Backers thought the provision would quadruple the program, funded by a tariff on imported timber and timber products, but the fund has quickly grown to more than $300 million, said Danielle Okst, policy director at the Council of Western State Foresters.

“All the attention to reforestation begs the question, where will all the trees come from?” she asked.

Forestry leaders are facing labor shortages, limited infrastructure and nursery closures to ensure the money for planting trees has its intended effect, Okst said.

The infrastructure law also includes $200 million for a national revegetation effort, much of it on federal lands, but including $60 million for state and private forestry.

Another $1 billion will be paid for forest treatment work, such as prescription burns and thinning projects. States and tribes will also receive support for their daycare programs, with $7 million available this year.

Another release is putting more than $11 billion into restoring abandoned mining lands, including reforestation efforts.

Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by Biden in August, provides $1.5 billion to support trees as green infrastructure in urban areas and underserved communities. It also includes conservation incentives for private forest owners, along with funding to protect old-growth forests and reduce the risk of wildfires on federal lands.

Many of the programs in the bills are still in development, but some early funding opportunities have made states scramble.

“The Forest Service is trying to send money to states, and our partners are saying, ‘Wait a minute, we need to get more people in place so we can accept this money,'” said Dumroese of the US Forest Service. .

States need skilled workers to use the money, said Nabil Khadduri, a nursery scientist with the Washington Department of Natural Resources’ Webster Forest Nursery.

“Nurseries are paying a lot of attention to them now and a lot of resources are coming at us,” he said. “We need to invest in the nursery staff because it’s people who are going to manage that infrastructure and use that equipment.”

Washington’s program has “big holes” in its workforce as a number of experienced staffers have reached retirement age, Khadduri said. It had to raise salaries above inflation and invest in internship programs to meet staffing needs.

Matthew Aghai has a leadership role at a few forestry companies, where he serves as general manager of Silvaseed and vice president of biological research and development at DroneSeed. He noted that most forest work, especially the “really grueling” work of planting trees, is performed by H-2B visa holders, who are foreigners working in temporary non-farm jobs. If growers increase production to the reforestation target of 3 billion seedlings per year, the number of foreign workers needed to plant them will far exceed current visa limits.

Land management agencies and logging companies, Aghai said, may need to provide better wages and amenities, such as on-site accommodation. He noted the success of the reforestation efforts led by the Civilian Conservation Corps crew in the 1930s and 1940s.

“Having a mission and fair compensation is the bare minimum,” he said.

Despite the new challenges of managing billions of dollars in funding, forestry leaders expressed confidence that they would take advantage of the opportunities presented by the investment.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity with all these different pots of money,” Dumroese said. “Once we master this, we can last this tsunami of funding and have fun with it.”

