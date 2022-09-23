Foreign visitors to Britain will be allowed to shop without paying VAT

<!–

Britain is introducing duty-free shopping for foreign visitors to boost retail sales, Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said today.

An earlier duty-free shopping period was abolished in late 2020 as the government struggled with Covid and the collapse of tourism.

Mr Kwarteng also said the government would replace the previous paper-based tax refund system with a digital one, with changes “effective as soon as possible”.

The move was welcomed by many business groups, but others said VAT for UK shoppers should also be cut to boost high street shopping, along with a cut in business rates.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: ‘What was missing from today’s announcement was a mention of corporate rates, which are set to rise 10 per cent in April.’ Her UKHospitality counterpart Kate Nicholls added: ‘While tax-free shopping for overseas customers is a welcome step to attract foreign tourists, a much more immediate impactful step would be to reduce VAT for our domestic customers.’

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: ‘We welcome the reintroduction of duty-free shopping for tourists, which will boost sales and bring the UK back in line with other European countries.

Retailers are facing enormous cost pressures, not only from energy bills, but also from a weak pound, rising commodity prices, high transportation costs, a tight labor market and the cumulative burden of government-imposed costs.

But what was missing from today’s announcement was any mention of corporate rates, which are set to rise 10 per cent in April, imposing another £800m in prohibitive tax increases on retailers already under pressure. It is inevitable that such additional taxes will eventually be passed on to families in the form of higher prices.’

Her UKHospitality counterpart Kate Nicholls added: ‘The stated targets to boost growth and tackle inflation rightly place business at the heart of the government’s agenda, but today’s measures will take time to to sort the effect.

The Chancellor has committed to making the UK a globally competitive tax system, but has overlooked two obvious levers to achieve that, through lower VAT and business rates. Our VAT rate is the highest in Europe, which is in stark contrast to the ambitions for global tax competition and will hopefully be addressed in the autumn budget, if not sooner.

While tax-free shopping for foreign customers is a welcome step to attract foreign tourists, a much more immediate impactful step would be to reduce VAT for our domestic customers. Our VAT rate is the highest of any modern economy, so if we want a globally competitive market, we need a lower VAT rate and a fair alternative to business rates. Without such measures – which would help keep prices low for customers – thousands of companies and many more jobs will be lost.”