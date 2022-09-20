Foreign office apologises after Princess Mary of Denmark invited to Queen’s funeral by MISTAKE

The Foreign Office has issued its ‘profound apology’ to the Danish royal family after Princess Mary was mistakenly invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

The FCDO sent an apology to the Danish royal family via the Danish embassy, ​​a spokesman told MailOnline on Tuesday.

The Danish royal family had initially confirmed Princess Mary’s participation on 13 September with a statement that ‘HM The Queen and the Crown Prince [will be] present at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral’.

The invitation mistakenly led the Danish royal family to believe that Queen Margrethe II’s guest, her son Prince Frederik, could also bring a plus one.

However, in a statement released days later, they said that only ‘Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince would ‘attend from Denmark’ – without mentioning Princess Mary’s absence.

It has been claimed that the ‘regrettable mistake’ was made because the Foreign Office had to issue many invitations in a short space of time.

Last time she was seen: Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at Christiansborg for the gala dinner for the 50th anniversary of her Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s accession to the throne on September 10

Queen Magrethe II and her son, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark pictured at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday

A Foreign Office spokesman said: ‘FCDO has conveyed their deepest apologies to the Danish royal family through the Danish embassy.’

Yesterday, Westminster Abbey was packed with 2,000 people, including world leaders, foreign royals and several hundred ordinary Britons selected by the Queen for her funeral.

But Australian-born Princess Mary, 50, was noticeably absent from the service, while her husband Prince Frederik and mother-in-law Queen Margrethe were present.

Protocol meant official invitations were sent to current heads of state, who were allowed to bring a guest to Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral, held yesterday at Westminster Abbey.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands were yesterday accompanied by their mother Princess Beatrix to Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia attended the late monarch’s funeral, with former King Juan Carlos I and his wife Sofia in attendance.

It is still unclear if they were allowed to bring more than one guest.

The royal family told the Danish tabloid last week BT: ‘There has been a regrettable error in the invitation from the British Foreign Office protocol.

‘Thus it is only the queen and the crown prince who, from the Danish side, will participate in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.’

Eagle-eyed royal commentators have noted the conspicuous absence of Australian-born Princess Mary of Denmark at the Queen’s funeral

The Danish royal family were said to be attending in full force when they released an official announcement on September 13, but six days later the 50-year-old mother-of-four was nowhere to be seen.

Pictures and video recordings taken at the funeral on Monday showed Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe – now the only reigning queen left in the world – sitting across from King Charles III and his family.

BT’s royal correspondent Jacob Heinel Jensen said that the Danish royal family would have been ‘upset’ at the eleventh-hour change.

‘It’s really clumsy and unfortunate… It’s meant that the Royal House now has to say a mistake has been made and it’s embarrassing,’ he said.

“I think the royal house easily understands that a mistake has been made. I wondered to myself when I was in London and the British media wrote that there were only two invitees per year. country.

‘You got the feeling that there really must be extra close ties between Denmark and Britain’s royal house if we got three invitations.’

Representatives of more than 20 royal families were present at yesterday’s service, including the reigning monarchs of the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, who rarely makes overseas visits, was among the guests, along with King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan and the Sultan of Brunei.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, were among the first monarchs to see the monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Queen Margrethe had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and was among the first international monarchs to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

She was also seen shedding a tear in front of the Queen’s coffin before the funeral on Monday.

Both queens are great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria – making them third cousins ​​- with Margrethe often looking up to Elizabeth as a big sister.

In May, Margrethe told Britain ITV news that Elizabeth, 14 years her senior, was a ‘great inspiration’ to her as the only other living queen.

With the death of Elizabeth II, Margrethe II of Denmark has become the only living queen in the world

‘[Queen Elizabeth] was 26 when she became queen. Growing up, I hoped I wouldn’t be as young as when my father died. It made a huge impression on me. The fact that she devoted her life. I understood what that meant. This is for life. That’s the whole point of my life. And I know she sees that too,’ she said.

‘When I was growing up my mum and dad said to me, “look what they’re doing in England” and I could see that it could be done and it was worthwhile and you could live a very full life with that, even with a heavy schedule and demanding job.’

The mother-of-two added that both queens see their roles as ‘dedication’ and ‘a job’ and the way Elizabeth ‘met her duties’ ‘inspired her’.

‘The way she has solved her duties, the way she has devoted her life, and she does it with a smile. She’s been through a lot,” she added.

‘When you reach my age, you don’t have the emptiness, what am I going to do tomorrow? I know what I have to do tomorrow, and the next day, and the following year.’

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has led the foreign royals in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96. They are pictured in 2000 at London’s Natural History Museum

The couple also had cute nicknames for each other. Margrethe called Elizabeth by her childhood nickname ‘Lilibet’, while Elizabeth called Margrethe ‘Daisy’.

The Danish monarch is known as ‘Aunt Daisy’ to many in her family, as she was named after her grandmother, Princess Margareta of Sweden, and her name is similar to the Nordic word for the daisy flower.

“We are definitely in love, but I don’t want to spray it all over the place,” she told ITV about Elizabeth II.

The couple also share a love of dogs. While Elizabeth will forever be associated with corgis, Margrethe is known in Denmark for her love of dogs.

While Elizabeth got her first corgi as a child, it was Margrethe’s late husband Prince Henrik who introduced her to dachshunds.

The Danish royal family, including Hobart-born Mary, shared a close connection with Elizabeth. The picture in 2016

Margrethe was also among the first royals to pay tribute to the Queen upon her death last week.

In a statement, she wished the new King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla her ‘deepest thoughts and prayers’ after Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral.

Speaking on behalf of the Danish family, she was ‘deeply moved’ by the sad news of her ‘beloved mother’s death’.

“I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers,” she said.

‘She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We will miss her terribly.

‘Her 70 years of reign and service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth is an unprecedented and remarkable achievement.

In February, Margrethe and Mary met with Kate Middleton, who officially welcomed her to Copenhagen

‘We will always remember her important contribution to their development and prosperity.’

The Danish royal family, including Hobart-born Princess Mary, shared a close connection with Queen Elizabeth.

In February, Margrethe and Mary met Kate Middleton and officially welcomed her to Copenhagen.

Mary has also attended Royal Ascot horse races in the past with the Queen and Prince Edward.