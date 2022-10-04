Foreign object debris seen during Mars Ingenuity helicopter’s 33rd flight (Video)
Images from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam) showed a small patch of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) during part of its 33rd flight. This FPS was not visible in Navcam images from the previous flight (32).
The FPS can be seen in Flight 33 Navcam footage from the earliest frames to about halfway through the video, when it fell off the leg and drifted back to the surface of Mars.
All telemetry data from the flight and a post-flight search and transmission is nominal and does not indicate vehicle damage. The Ingenuity and Perseverance Mars 2020 teams are working to determine the source of the debris.
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Captures Video of Record Flight
Quote: debris from foreign objects seen during the 33rd flight of the Mars Ingenuity helicopter (video) (2022, October 4), retrieved October 4, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-foreign-debris- mars-ingenuity-helicopter.html
This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.