WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Foreign object debris seen during Mars Ingenuity helicopter’s 33rd flight (Video)

Science
By Jacky

A small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) can be seen in this image from the navigation camera of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 33rd flight on Mars on Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Images from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam) showed a small patch of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) during part of its 33rd flight. This FPS was not visible in Navcam images from the previous flight (32).

The FPS can be seen in Flight 33 Navcam footage from the earliest frames to about halfway through the video, when it fell off the leg and drifted back to the surface of Mars.

All telemetry data from the flight and a post-flight search and transmission is nominal and does not indicate vehicle damage. The Ingenuity and Perseverance Mars 2020 teams are working to determine the source of the debris.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Captures Video of Record Flight

Quote: debris from foreign objects seen during the 33rd flight of the Mars Ingenuity helicopter (video) (2022, October 4), retrieved October 4, 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-foreign-debris- mars-ingenuity-helicopter.html

This document is copyrighted. Other than fair dealing for personal study or research, nothing may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Restoring abandoned agricultural land in…

Jacky

Radiation risk at historic WA nuclear…

Jacky

Study offers a powerful…

Jacky
1 of 781

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More