Foreign object debris seen during Mars Ingenuity helicopter’s 33rd flight (Video)

A small piece of foreign object debris (FOD) can be seen in this image from the navigation camera of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter during its 33rd flight on Mars on Sept. 24, 2022. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.



Images from the Mars helicopter’s navigation camera (Navcam) showed a small patch of Foreign Object Debris (FOD) during part of its 33rd flight. This FPS was not visible in Navcam images from the previous flight (32).

The FPS can be seen in Flight 33 Navcam footage from the earliest frames to about halfway through the video, when it fell off the leg and drifted back to the surface of Mars.

All telemetry data from the flight and a post-flight search and transmission is nominal and does not indicate vehicle damage. The Ingenuity and Perseverance Mars 2020 teams are working to determine the source of the debris.

