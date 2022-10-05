Foreign nurses who fail English test can still be hired by NHS

<!–

Foreign-educated nurses and midwives will be able to practice in the NHS even if they fail English language tests under controversial new rules.

Campaigners are warning patients could be at increased risk of harm after the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) watered down its requirements.

The regulator will currently only register employees trained abroad if they achieve a certain score in independently assessed reading, writing, listening and speaking exams. But they have agreed to admit those who marginally fail to make the grade, if they get a letter from an employer vouching for their English skills.

The NMC announced on social media that its committee approved the change last week, with the new rules coming into effect from January.

It comes as the NHS is short of more than 50,000 nurses and midwives and one in ten nursing posts are vacant. Health chiefs are becoming more reliant on overseas recruitment to close dangerous rota gaps.

Peter Walsh, chief executive of Action Against Medical Accidents, said: ‘Good communication between healthcare professionals is absolutely essential to patient safety.’ He added: ‘There is a risk that employers desperate for staff may be tempted to vouch for someone’s English in a less than honest way, so that needs to be taken into account.’

The NMC is changing its policy following an eight-week consultation which received more than 34,000 responses.

It says the new approach provides a “fair and reliable” system that ensures staff can communicate “safely and effectively”.

The regulator will now accept ‘supporting evidence’ when candidates are ‘hardly missed to pass the English language test’.

They must have worked in a non-regulated health or care role, such as a healthcare assistant, in the UK for at least one year in the last two years.

And their employer must document that they have the required level of English language competence.

An NMC spokesman said: ‘This proposal will allow employers to provide objective information… about someone’s use of English in a health and social care setting in the UK, including evidence from interactions with people using services. This proposal will provide greater flexibility for people who already contribute to health and social care in the UK, without affecting the high standard of English language skills needed to deliver safe, friendly and effective care.’

Some 23,444 foreign-educated nurses and midwives joined the NMC register last year, two-thirds of whom came from India and the Philippines. Foreign-educated personnel made up almost half of all new arrivals, and the number has increased by 135 percent compared to the previous 12 months.

Of the top 20 countries recruited by the UK, four – Nigeria, Ghana, Nepal and Pakistan – were on the World Health Organisation’s ‘red list’, signaling major shortfalls of their own. This means trusts could not ‘actively’ recruit from these countries in line with the Department of Health’s code of practice.

However, the Code does not prevent individual professionals from looking for work independently. Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, which campaigns for older Britons, said he would not be ‘completely comfortable’ being treated by a nurse who had failed the language exams.

He added: ‘We want to see all our nurses with perfect English, but when there is such a shortage, some patients may prefer to see a nurse with poor English than no nurse at all. Some nursing tasks may not require such a command of English… it may be safer if they are only allowed to do them with lower risk.’

Matthew McClelland of the NMC said: ‘Internationally trained professionals make an important contribution to safe, effective and friendly nursing and midwifery across the UK. It is essential for public safety that nursing and midwifery professionals have effective English skills and can communicate confidently.’

The Royal College of Nursing said it supported the change. The Royal College of Midwives did not respond to a request for comment.