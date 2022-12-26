Foreign Minister Penny Wong says Taliban NGO ban on women will worsen Afghanistan crisis

Foreign minister says this will deepen Afghan humanitarian crisis

Penny Wong has lashed out at the ‘appalling’ decision by Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban to ban women from working in non-governmental agencies (NGOs).

The religious fundamentalist group’s ban comes just days after a decision to deny college education to women in the war-torn Middle Eastern nation.

Australia’s Foreign Minister has called on the Taliban to reconsider oppressive restrictions placed on women.

Ms. Wong called on the Taliban to reverse their decision, which she says threatens to worsen a humanitarian crisis.

“Australia condemns the Taliban’s egregious decision to ban women from participating in NGOs in Afghanistan,” she said in a tweet.

‘This decision seriously affects the country’s ability to deal with a major humanitarian crisis.

“We support the UN, which is leading discussions with the Taliban to overturn this decision.”

NGOs, the main agencies providing aid to Afghanistan, have already announced that they will suspend or reduce operations due to the ban.

Care International, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children stated that they could not continue ‘without our female staff’.

In a joint statement, the groups said much of what was needed would not have reached the Afghans with their female staff.

Afghan women gather to protest the Taliban’s recent decision to ban female students from university

“We are suspending our programs, demanding that men and women alike continue our life-saving assistance in Afghanistan,” their statement said.

The UN said the ban was a “red line for the entire humanitarian community” and was in talks to reverse it.

If the ban is upheld, the UN threatens to end all humanitarian assistance to the country.

Women workers at an Afghan NGO said the ban threatened the economic survival of their households.

More than half of Afghanistan’s 40 million people depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

‘If I can’t go to work, who can support my family?’ one told the BBC.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that the ban would “disrupt life-saving and life-saving assistance for millions of people.”

The ban on university education for women follows girls who are already forced to drop out of secondary schools.

Amusement parks and gyms have also been declared off-limits areas for women.