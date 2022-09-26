Foreign investment grows in north of England but falls in rest of UK

The value of foreign direct investment in the north of England has increased by almost three quarters in the past five years, while it has fallen in all other parts of the UK, including London.

Analysis of market data and government statistics conducted by the lobby group Northern Powerhouse Partnership – whose former Chancellor of the Exchequer Lord Jim O’Neill is one of the economists – also shows that the North has increased its share of British FDI from 19 percent to 33 percent. cents over the same period, overtaking London. The number of jobs created in the north increased by 18 percent.

O’Neill, who spearheaded the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ action to boost the region’s economy between 2015 and 2016 when George Osborne was Chancellor, said the surge was the only ‘notable success’ to come from the project emerged.

He added that the rest of the agenda had “shrunk” under the Tory administrations that followed. During Osborne’s chancellorship, the North was heavily marketed to foreign investors, particularly in Asia.

The latest analysis, which combined data from fDi Markets, part of the Financial Times group, with that from the Office for National Statistics and the Department for International Trade, shows that foreign direct investment is up 72 percent – from $25,257 billion to $43.683 billion – around the world. North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber in the years 2017-2021, compared to the previous five-year period.

In Greater London and the South East, it fell 14 percent, from $56.26 billion to $48.524 billion. Foreign direct investment also fell in all other regions, with Scotland posting the largest drop at 23 percent.

O’Neill stressed that Asian investment in the north had increased by 7 percent, while in the rest of the UK it had “fallen” by 56 percent.

“I often felt that the Northern Powerhouse concept was better understood by investors in Asia than by politicians and financiers in London,” he added.

The agenda was designed to capitalize on the potential of northern cities and to counterbalance London in an economy with some of the greatest regional disparities of any major western country.

The project fell out of favor with Tory governments following the EU referendum in 2016. But the NPP report states that new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ goal of achieving economic growth of 2.5 percent, “generally will require higher productivity – meaning the north-south divide”, including through foreign direct investment.

FDI in some sectors nevertheless declined sharply in the north over the five-year period, including in coal, oil and gas, industrial equipment and auto parts, all once regional strengths. These declines were offset by much larger increases in foreign investment in electrical components, where value increased tenfold, followed by biotech.

This was particularly the case at Osborne’s own Cheshire headquarters, near Greater Manchester, where AstraZeneca’s departure to Cambridge in 2014 raised concerns.

But Jessica Bowles, director of strategy at real estate firm Bruntwood, part of the public-private Manchester Science Park partnership that now owns AstraZeneca’s former base in Alderley Park, said there had been a wave of FDI since then.

“I think what we’ve done very well over the past five to eight years is being very clear about where our specialties are — so a focus on biotech and life sciences and an understanding of our strengths up north,” she said. .

“I would like to see it capitalized. I think understanding of this success is patchy with government.”

International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said foreign investment has created more than 50,000 jobs in the north in the past five years, describing it as “great news” that would be tapped through the government’s tax-cutting agenda, which was designed to “help companies in to invest more of their profits and increase our attractiveness to foreign investors.”