Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska’s Arctic coast

JUNE, Alaska (AP) — A fall storm with high winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwestern Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik, according to damage reports, with another storm expected to strike the Arctic coast this week.

Water levels dropped across the region by noon Saturday, said Jonathan Chiest, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The system forecasters that follow are expected to bring increased surf and strong winds to the Arctic coast from Tuesday through Thursday, although water levels and winds are not expected to be as high as the last storm, he said Sunday.

There are often strong storms in northern and western Alaska between September and December, he said. But the storm that just hit parts of western and northwestern Alaska and the remnants of… Typhoon Merbok, that caused widespread damage in parts of western Alaska last month were “exceptionally strong” for the areas affected by each, he said.

