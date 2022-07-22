Ford trials robot charging station for electric vehicles

Ford is testing a robotic charging station for electric vehicles that could make it easier for people with reduced mobility to charge their cars.

The Michigan-based automaker has demonstrated a prototype system developed by engineers at the University of Dortmund, Germany.

It consists of a robotic arm that extends all the way into the charging port of an electric car, which is controlled by the driver from the vehicle via their smartphone.

After charging, the arm is retracted back into place and the driver is on the road – without ever having to get out of the car.

According to Ford, filling a car with petrol or connecting it to a charging station can presently be a challenge for people with reduced mobility.

Disabled drivers represent 5 per cent of the UK driving population and experience major challenges when traveling from one place to another.

“Ford is committed to ensuring freedom of movement and at this point refueling or charging your vehicle can be a major problem for some drivers,” said Birger Fricke, research engineer at Ford of Europe.

“The robotic charging station may be an added convenience for some people, but absolutely essential for others.”

After initial lab tests, Ford researchers are now testing the robotic charging station in real-life situations.

The charging station, which could be located in a parking garage or along the road, has a sliding door that hides the robotic arm.

When the driver parks next to the station, he or she can open Ford’s free FordPass app to open the sliding doors and release the arm.

Once activated, the dock cover slides open and the charging arm extends to the car’s charging port using a small camera.

It fits perfectly into the charging point of the car and the driver only has to wait while charging the car.

For the trial, drivers could track charge status via the FordPass app, which is already available and allows Ford drivers to unlock and start a car engine with their smartphone.

Ford said the system has undergone successful trials and is not currently available for purchase.

But if it’s rolled out in the future, it could be installed in disabled parking lots, parking garages or private residences.

Ultimately, the process could become fully automated, with minimal or no driver intervention, Ford said.

The driver would simply send an autonomous vehicle to the charging station to ‘recharge’ himself before returning home.

This would be part of a future where fully self-driving cars are the norm, although this could be into the 2040s, according to research firm IDTechEx.

Autonomous vehicles are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) trained to detect pedestrians to know when to stop and avoid a collision.

But they can’t be applied on a large scale until they can drive more safely than human drivers – and this seems to be years away.

Autonomous vehicle technology is still learning to master many of the basics, including recognizing dark faces in the dark.

Several self-driving cars have been involved in nasty accidents – in March 2018, for example, an autonomous Uber vehicle killed a female pedestrian crossing the street in Tempe, Arizona, USA.

The Uber mechanic in the vehicle was watching videos on her phone, according to reports at the time.