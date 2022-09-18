Ford Foundation says that it’s winding down woke racial equality fellowship

The Ford Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ford Motor Company, has announced in a new statement that it is discontinuing its racial equity fellowship program designed to create opportunities for minorities in academic leadership positions.

The foundation said the money will go to “activity building work,” but did not provide details.

The organization’s president, Darren Walker, said in a statement on Sept. 16 that the charity had made the decision to close the Ford Fellowships at the National Academies program by 2028.

Walker said there is too much money in racial equity programs and the group wants to expand in other areas. He noted that philanthropic support for education is currently the second highest funding category for philanthropy in the US.

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker Walker said there is too much money in racial equity programs and the group wants to expand into other areas. Walker was one of eight recipients of the 2017 WEB DuBois Medal at Harvard in 2017

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker (2nd from left) noted that philanthropic support for education is currently the second highest funding category for philanthropy in the US. Walker posed for a photo with Indigenous people from around the world during the Forests For Climate Panel event at Ford Foundation on April 21, 2016 in New York City

Elton John, Darren Walker (center) and David Furnish (right) pose with the award on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in 2018

The program was launched in November 2015 as a way to help create diversity in higher education leadership positions and to fund scientific research.

According to the program’s website, the scholarships aim to “increase the diversity of the country’s colleges and universities by increasing their ethnic and racial diversity.”

Walker cited a litany of achievements in his statement, including spending nearly $1 billion on the project, where he also stated, “This was a painful sacrifice, but a necessary one.”

He added: “To be clear, no one is proclaiming victory for diversity and equality in higher education — not in the United States, not around the world.”

Walker also said, “We must hold higher education institutions accountable for the continued lack of diversity in permanent and leadership positions, despite a robust pipeline of diverse, talented scientists.”

At the launch of the racially sensitive initiative in 2015, Walker said the foundation felt a need to move away from other areas of academic philanthropy because other charities, such as the Gates Foundation, had invested so heavily in programs to promote education.

Walker further refers to 2020 and the “background of America’s historic reckoning with racial inequality,” a likely reference to the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the nation after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The Ford Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ford Motor Company, was founded in 1936. Its headquarters, pictured here, are located in Midtown Manhattan

This week, the foundation announced that it plans to provide $1 million to fight disability discrimination in higher education.

He said those protests and riots led the foundation to try to “further increase our funding for advocacy for racial justice in all of our program areas.” Again, no details were provided as to which programs the money will be diverted to.

The scholarships will continue normally through 2023 and will welcome fewer and fewer applications as part of the sunset plan through 2028.

This week, the foundation announced that it plans to provide $1 million to fight disability discrimination in higher education, reports Forbes.

The grant was awarded to the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The Ford Foundation is an independent, non-profit grantmaking organization whose assets are currently valued at $16 billion.

Since 1936, it has been working with people on social change worldwide, “led by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement,” the organization says on its website.

Headquartered in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Walker became president of the Ford Foundation, one of the largest foundations in the US, in 2013. He came in with a vision to help shape the organization through art financing.

To symbolize that mission, Walker arranged for the sale of the foundation’s art collection, almost exclusively from white male artists.

As of 2017, the collection was exhibited in the foundation’s rebuilt buildings with some 350 works by newer artists, many of whom were people of color, women, and queer people.

In October 2021, Walker controversially backed the foundation’s decision to divest from fossil fuels.

He said: ‘Going forward, the foundation says it will invest its energy portfolio in alternative and renewable energy and funds that ‘address the threat of climate change and support the transition to a green economy’.