Forcing farmers to join the rush for Net Zero will see millions go hungry, GEORDIE BURNETT-STUART

There are so many threats to British farming. Too much sun, not enough rain. Rising costs for fuel and fertilizer. Catastrophic labor shortage. And shockingly low profit margins, which have left farmers scrambling to survive or sell out altogether.

So self-inflicted wounds on top of these are serious business.

I’m talking in particular about the rush for Net Zero, at least as it applies to agriculture. Net Zero aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. But what this means in practical terms is that farms have been asked to abandon the tried and trusted aids to food production – pesticides and chemical fertilizers – which have done so much for to feed the nation since the war.

Farmers have also been encouraged to pull out of traditional meat production to cut methane in the atmosphere. Who is demanding these changes? Bureaucrats, of course – namely the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, plus the remnants of dictates from the EU.

I have spent 40 years growing food and today run a mixed farm in Aberdeenshire with grass-fed beef cattle, barley for the Scotch whiskey industry and wheat for chickens. So I know that what has been proposed is simply unfeasible. Pesticide and fertilizer reduction targets for between 2030 and 2050 are not so much ambitious as impossible.

Impossible, that is, if we want to continue feeding the country.

I realize there is plenty of support for green virtue signaling, mostly from people who have never set foot on a farm. But let’s get real about organic food, which is what the Net Zero drive requires us to produce. That is, livestock and crops raised without the benefit of pest control and artificial fertilizers.

EU officials have pushed for a useless ‘farm-to-table’ plan which calls for a 30 per cent increase in such food by 2030. Brexit notwithstanding, we look set to adopt this.

I believe that the organic movement is nothing more than a fad. It is certainly not a national food plan for a country of 67 million.

Organic farming is only suitable for home gardening, for allotments and for the rich who choose to spend a lot more money. For conventional farmers like me, it is clear that organic production requires significantly more land – and is therefore hugely inefficient.

It’s not that I’m against the environment. Where green schemes are practical and appropriate, we put them into practice on our farm. There is mixed forest to encourage wildlife and we leave natural corridors across the land to help small mammals escape the plough.

But anything other than smart, modern agriculture is self-indulgent, low yield and unsustainable. Regressing to 1940s methods cannot be part of any farmer’s plan. It will punish the poor and leave us dependent on foreign food supplies – a situation brought into sharp focus by Putin’s monstrous invasion of Ukraine.

Food prices in the UK have risen by almost 12 per cent this year, mostly as a result of an event a few thousand miles away. Fertilizer costs, which depend on petrochemicals, have gone through the roof. No wonder officials are scrambling to redraw the more fanciful plans for green conformity. To say we’ve been caught with our pants down is a gross understatement.

Then there is the fashionable war on meat, fueled in part by the ‘methane myth’. This is the claim that domestic animals, such as cows and sheep, harm the environment by burping and farting. Cows in particular are accused of being a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions. Every year, one cow can produce up to 200 kg of methane, which – as Joe Biden has lectured us all – is ‘one of the most potent greenhouse gases’ with more than 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide.

Is it true? Recent research from the University of Munich suggests that the methane contribution from livestock may be overestimated by a factor of three or even four. It is also the case that, unlike carbon dioxide, methane breaks down completely after a few years. This war cannot be dismissed as a deep-green fad. A recent editorial in The Guardian newspaper went so far as to suggest that it is time to put official limits on the amount of meat sold.

Shit with the weight of evidence that grass-fed UK meat is sustainable. Or that the fields themselves remove enormous amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.

Or the fact that without fertilizers, the field production so prized by teenage vegans is impossible… without animal excrement to enrich the soil, that is.

I have long suspected that a drive towards synthetic meat production – and the profit-making opportunity it promises – is a hidden factor in this disgraceful attempt to abolish animal farming. Does anyone really want to eat synthetic meat?

Unfortunately, the public is as confused as it is misinformed by zealots blinded by self-important activism. It’s not just a British problem. In Germany, half of the population believes that back-to-nature agriculture can fight global hunger. It cannot do that.

The World Bank and the UN are part of the problem. Their left-wing views dominate and give credence to anti-meat reports. They declare that adopting alternatives to meat produces ‘progressive’ results, such as ‘rewilding’.

I am convinced that we can protect our landscape and produce more quality food for our own needs. Critics of modern agriculture often denigrate current systems as industrial or intensive, but it is only by producing more food from fewer hectares that we can keep people fed and leave more land for biodiversity and wildlife.

Why not support more agriculture in cities where technology makes it possible to grow crops indoors? Or do more to develop policies that avoid unnecessary plowing and the consequent release of carbon dioxide locked in the soil?

The world’s sheer diversity of crops, terrain and weather systems means we always need not only traditional farming skills, but also modern methods. Therefore, it is important that UK agriculture finds a way to promote farming systems that promote biodiversity and production.

Quirky concepts such as fertilizer-free food or rewilding will save the conscience of the well-to-do. But what good is it if millions are starving?