Forced tipping surcharge: Diners are charged $48 after eating at a Sydney restaurant

A diner has slammed a Sydney restaurant after noticing an unexpected extra charge on their final bill.

Sharing a photo of the receipt to Reddit, the customer was shocked to discover their party of five was charged an additional service fee of $48.

The restaurant’s website says a 10 per cent surcharge will be charged for groups of seven or more – but the eatery claims only five people attended their booking.

While it’s not uncommon for restaurants to charge an average of 10 percent for larger groups, most diners agree that any surcharge — justified or not — should be flagged at the beginning of the night.

‘Shameless services cost and no notification on half size menu,’ the customer wrote, sparking an influx of comments from angry Redditors.

The charge saw the bill rise from $480 to $528, which included GST of $43.64.

A Sydney restaurant has been slammed after a customer noticed a “cheeky” $48 service charge was added on top of the total bill (pictured: the receipt)

The comments were flooded with responses from others outraged by the “forced gratuity” charge.

‘Come here to say this. Ridiculous,” wrote one person, another added: “Naughty as. And sets a dangerous trend.’

A third also commented on the ‘growing trend’, claiming diners ‘need to ask before they order’ about the charge.

‘I was charged an unknown service charge at a restaurant in Sydney this week. The waiter couldn’t explain what it was, but it’s obviously a forced tip,’ the person wrote.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the restaurant for comment.

Despite the backlash, some hospitality workers defended the purpose of the service charge, arguing that large groups require more work compared to smaller groups.

“Larger groups tend to stay longer while ordering about the same amount per person, meaning the space that could be given to another party is held up,” one person wrote.

Another added: “We would have two to four bartenders to make all the drinks for the 20-30 tables, while the waiters only have a couple of tables each, everything just goes to the table charge and it could be a lot of drinks as there was a beverage package per head.

‘The tip was pooled and shared among the entire staff, although sometimes waiters were tipped separately.’