Force chiefs go to High Court in bid to sack officer who starred in Channel 5’s Police Interceptors

A police force goes to the Supreme Court to fire a married TV agent who started a “predatory” relationship with a vulnerable colleague.

PC Paul Faulkner became a favorite with fans of Channel 5’s Police Interceptors, who knew him by his nickname Mustard.

However, the former traffic cop is no longer wanted by his employers, Cleveland Police, after his affair with a female cop.

The fate of a married TV agent is now at stake as the Cleveland Police Department seek to refer the case to the Supreme Court after a decision to find him guilty of misconduct.

More seriously, the force said he was guilty of gross misconduct, which if proven could have seen him fired and banned from working as an agent again.

PC Faulkner met the officer, who was also married, when he was acting as her police federation representative while facing disciplinary action.

They embarked on a passionate affair and made plans to leave their respective partners – only for father-of-two PC Faulkner to return to his wife.

It made the other officer – known only as PC A – feel like she had been “exploited” by him.

Cleveland police said his actions were “targeted and predatory” and found that he had also lied to senior officers and police federation colleagues about the affair.

However, a police disciplinary hearing, which began last month and concluded on Thursday, found him guilty of the offenses but determined that they amounted to misconduct only.

In an unusual decision, Cleveland Police have referred the case to the High Court for a judicial review of the panel’s decision.

The panel chair ruled that PC Faulkner engaged in implausible conduct regarding allegation one and violated police standards when he lied about the relationship.

He said, “All in all, these violations amount to misconduct and not gross misconduct.”

However, the panel agreed that the hearing be adjourned so that Cleveland police could take steps to win a judicial review of the decision.

Cleveland Deputy Chief Commissioner Ian Arundale said: “All police officers must adhere to the highest standards of conduct and demonstrate the values ​​of the Cleveland Police Department, both on and off duty.

This officer’s actions are inconsistent with the demands of the Corps of those serving with the Cleveland Police Department and are inconsistent with our expectations, which other officers uphold with pride and integrity.

“The misconduct process is in place to protect and raise the standards of the Cleveland Police Department and to ensure public trust in the police and our mechanisms for dealing with police officer misconduct.

The Cleveland Police Department welcomes the further postponement of this hearing to facilitate a review of the panel’s severity assessment, mandated by the Force, to ensure that any final decisions regarding this officer’s conduct and the future prospects are legally correct.’

In her testimony before the hearing, PC A regularly broke up when she described how PC Faulkner began to get closer to her as she felt her “world implode.”

Their sexual relationship began after meeting in a cafe in a public park. When they left it started to rain and they took shelter in her car, where he kissed her.

The female agent shared how she fell in love with Faulkner when their relationship turned “sexual and emotional.”

It continued even when the stress of the study forced her to take six months of sick leave.

She told the hearing, “He was my Fed representative and he took advantage of me.”

PC Faulkner first met the woman in September 2019 when he was acting as an observer while she was receiving disciplinary papers.

She told the hearing: “Things weren’t going well then. I don’t think I realized the effect it was having on me, I kept trying to plod through but my case got worse from misconduct to gross misconduct.

“I love my job and it felt like my world had imploded. I didn’t know what was going on then.’

She said he messaged her on social media later that night.

She told the hearing: “We started talking a lot, there were messages, phone calls, we met for walks and coffee.

“In October 2019 we met for coffee in Hardwick Park. It was raining when we came out and he said ‘let’s get in your car’. He got in my car and we kissed, that’s the first time he kissed me.’

She said she thought they were both unhappily married and told the hearing: “He told me his marriage was dead, he was with her for the kids and the house.

“But I later found out through his wife to my ex-husband that that wasn’t the case at all.”

The case against PC A, an officer with 14 years of experience, was eventually dropped and she was allowed to return to work in a new role

Michael Rawlinson, for PC Faulkner, said he had been vulnerable and depended on their relationship as much as she had.

He said: ‘He had been in a very serious car accident and suffered from PTSD. His marriage was in trouble and he felt alone and lonely.

This was a relationship of mutual support.’

He added: “All that has happened here is that two people met, thought they were in love and thought they would spend the rest of their lives together.

“Whether he was a Fed representative, a firefighter or a newsagent, this would have happened anyway.”